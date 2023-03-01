HIGH POINT — A flurry of first-half goals helped spark Trinity to its first win of the season.
The Bulldogs — controlling possession well and creating offensive opportunities — scored seven goals before halftime before finishing off a 9-0 victory against High Point Central in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday evening at Correll-Morris Field.
“We played good at times,” Trinity coach Mike Sink said. “We had a lot of new players on the field. We’re slowly coming together. We’re super, super young, so I thought we did well.
“That’s basically it — we’re just trying to get everyone headed in the right direction. It’s a whole new group and we’re trying to get them to mesh together. They’re slowly coming together, so hopefully by conference time we’ll have something together.”
DeAnna Cobb scored four goals to lead the Bulldogs (1-1), coming off a 3-0 loss against West Davidson in their season-opener Monday. Autumn Gentry added a goal and three assists, while Lillian Stratton scored two goals.
Kinsley Phillips and Allie Jackson also had a goal and an assist each as Trinity, which has just two seniors compared to 12 freshmen, tallied all 37 shots of the match in a much more positive performance.
“We’re just working on getting the passes together and hopefully making the run to the goal,” said Gentry, a senior midfielder and a team captain. “After coming off the loss against West Davidson, I felt like this definitely boosted our confidence a bit more going into the game against Salisbury.”
The Bulldogs netted goals in the 11th, 14th and 27th minutes — all by Cobb — as they maintained steady, relentless pressure in their offensive half. They added scores in the 18th minute by Phillps, 20th minute by Gentry, 29th minute by Stratton and 31st minute by Jackson to take a healthy 7-0 lead into halftime.
Stratton tacked on another goal in the 51st minute, and Cobb finished off the win via the mercy rule in the 72nd minute for Trinity, which featured Kesley Albert in goal.
“It’s good for the kids,” Sink said. “I know High Point’s not as strong as they used to be. But it was good for us to have some ball movement, work the ball and get some shots where we needed to get some shots.”
For the Bison, in their season opener, there were bright spots given the extent of their youth and inexperience — fewer than a half-dozen players return from last year’s team that featured five seniors who made sizable contributions.
Senior goalkeeper Shelly Rutherford, who made 17 saves that included a handful of tough, point-blank stops, and senior defender Kaylee Taylor anchored a defense that was disruptive at times while the offense made a handful of runs into the offensive half.
“We did meet our goal — which was to get to the second half,” Central coach Wayne Wright said. “Yeah, Kaylee and Shelly are two who played last year. It’s good — we’ve got 18 players, so we’ve got pretty good numbers.”
The Bulldogs play again tonight at home against Salisbury and Monday at Oak Grove. The Bison’s next game will be Tuesday when the teams play again at Trinity.
