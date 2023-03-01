HPTSPTS-03-02-23 PREP GAME.jpg

Trinity’s Kinsley Phillips, center, tries to split the defense of High Point Central’s Alise Newton (8) and Haylee Taylor (4) during Wednesday’s match at Correll-Morris Field.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — A flurry of first-half goals helped spark Trinity to its first win of the season.

The Bulldogs — controlling possession well and creating offensive opportunities — scored seven goals before halftime before finishing off a 9-0 victory against High Point Central in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday evening at Correll-Morris Field.

