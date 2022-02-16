TRINITY — Trinity went cold at the wrong time.
The Bulldogs led by double digits in the first half but faltered down the stretch, missing a handful of key opportunities in the closing minutes, in falling 66-59 against Uwharrie Charter on Wednesday at Trinity in the semifinals of the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball tournament.
“It was kind of two opposites,” Trinity coach Tim Kelly said. “I thought we played really well in the first half, and we didn’t play so well in the second half. The biggest thing I was concerned about was not how we played, but how we responded as a team and how we acted in certain situations.
“But there in the end we had some good looks — the ball just wouldn’t go in. There was one possession we were down a couple, we had three shots and missed all three of them. We just didn’t take advantage of some opportunities that we had.”
Dominic Payne scored 22 points to lead the second-seeded Bulldogs (19-5), who split with the third-seeded Eagles during the regular season. Trace Moffitt added 18 points, including nine straight points for his team to start the game.
Trinity twice led by seven during the first quarter and extended its lead to 12 with 5 1/2 minutes left in the second, thanks to a six-point run. But Uwharrie never went away, clawing within 33-29 into halftime.
The Bulldogs, who shot 53% from the field in the first half, shot 33% in the second half. And the Eagles quickly turned the tables — going on a 13-2 run in the third to lead by five with 4:07 left in the quarter.
From there, Trinity was trying to play catch-up.
“We had a 12-point lead and they hit back-to-back 3-pointers,” Kelly said. “That cut it down to six. So, it went from a 12-point lead to six and stayed that way for a long time. And once they took the lead, our energy level came out of ourselves and they got a little more motivated.
“But all the way down I still thought we were in it. We just didn’t finish.”
Uwharrie (17-6), which was led by Ashton Troutman with 27 points, stretched its lead to twice in the opening three minutes of the fourth. The Bulldogs whittled its deficit to three on a three-point play by Payne with 1:38 left.
It was still a two-possession game inside the final minute when Trinity missed a pair of 3s on one trip up the court and another 3 on its next trip. But, trailing by five, the Bulldogs missed a pair of foul shots and a 3 inside the final 20 seconds.
And the Eagles, who will face either Providence Grove or Randleman in the championship Friday at Randleman, sealed the outcome.
Next for Trinity — which will rest and reset over the next couple days — will likely be the state playoffs, which will be seeded over the weekend and play will begin next week.
“I feel good,” Kelly said. “We’re in a spot (to make the playoffs), which is your ultimate goal to get in there. We made it last year and had to play a pretty good team in the first round. I’m proud of where we’re at. But tonight was a game of halves — we took the same shots in the second half, but just couldn’t hit them.”
UWHARRIE CHARTER 66, TRINITY BOYS 59
UCA 11 18 21 16 – 66
THS 18 15 13 13 – 59
UWHARRIE CHARTER
Ashton Troutman 27, Pierce Leonard 15, Dunn 9, Barker 9, Wheat 2, Green 2, Harrison 2
TRINITY
Dominic Payne 22, Trace Moffitt 18, Hodges 8, Campbell 5, Blakely 3, Reddick 3
