TRINITY — Trinity did what it needed to build a lead, but it couldn’t quite hang on for the win.
The Bulldogs grabbed the lead in the second half and again in overtime but settled for a 5-5 tie against Eastern Randolph on Wednesday at Trinity to close out the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys soccer regular season.
“First half we existed. And then second half I thought we stepped it up,” Trinity coach Mike Sink said. “We were finally able to finish a little bit. We just couldn’t keep them out of the back of the net.
“We made a lot of defensive mistakes that cost us. Hopefully we can turn that around and get focused on what we need to do coming into the playoffs.”
Brendon Jenkins had a goal and an assist to lead the Bulldogs (11-6-1 overall, 8-3-1 conference), who finished third in the conference behind a first-place tie between the Wildcats and Uwharrie Charter.
Aiden Blakely, Jonathan Hill, Jose Gonzalez and Yainkro Zorrilla each had a goal, while Diego Torres had an assist as Trinity turned a 3-1 deficit with four minutes left in the first half into a 4-3 lead five minutes into the second.
“We just discussed a lot of things at halftime,” Sink said. “We made just a few adjustments with players. And after that it just seemed to click for us. We didn’t change much in the second half — I don’t know if we subbed.
“I told them I wanted to stay with these guys until they dropped,” he said with a laugh. “We came out faster than I thought we would. I told them I didn’t want to force anything — just wanted to do what we’ve been doing. And they did it.”
Blakely’s goal with 2:30 left in the first half trimmed the Bulldogs’ deficit to 3-2 at halftime. Then, Torres was fouled in the penalty area just 15 seconds into the second, and Hill netted the penalty kick.
Gonzalez gave Trinity the lead in the 45th minute on a rebound off a long kick. And, after ER scored the equalizer with 5:20 left in regulation, Zorrilla settled a pass in front and scored with 5:07 left in the second 10-minute overtime.
But again the Wildcats found the net on a loose ball in front with 2:40 left. And the teams settled for a tie.
“I hate we couldn’t hold on to it,” Sink said. “We’ve got a great defense — I’m not faulting them. We just weren’t focused at certain points, and it cost us.”
Logan May made five saves in net for the Bulldogs, who finished with a 23-17 advantage in shots.
The next step will be the playoffs for Trinity — which will receive the conference’s automatic berth for the top 2A team. Brackets are expected to be released Friday, and play is set to begin Monday.
“I think we feel confident,” Sink said. “We just have to work on our mistakes. We’ll go back, view it, see what we did wrong and make it go from there. I think the kids feel confident.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
