HPTSPTS-09-16-23 TRINITY FOOTBALL.jpg

Trinity’s Dominic Payne, left, runs upfield during Friday’s game against Union Academy at Trinity.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

TRINITY — Trinity faced a little bit of adversity, but it found a way to win.

The Bulldogs trailed during a couple stretches, had a costly penalty go against them during the second half, but rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Union Academy 14-10 in nonconference football Friday night at Trinity.

