TRINITY — Trinity faced a little bit of adversity, but it found a way to win.
The Bulldogs trailed during a couple stretches, had a costly penalty go against them during the second half, but rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Union Academy 14-10 in nonconference football Friday night at Trinity.
“Right now, we’re growing. So, I think we needed to win a close game, a hard-fought battle,” Trinity coach Jason Bear Bradley said. “We came from behind, and there have been games where we’ve done that and kind of dropped the ball here and there.
“Tonight it was good to see our guys fight for four quarters and see them come back and show their effort. We made some plays when we needed to — we had some plays earlier go against us. But that’s the biggest thing we’re trying to change here. Just because something bad happens doesn’t mean it’s over.”
Dominic Payne ran 27 times for 138 yards and an 8-yard touchdown, plus added a 23-yard touchdown catch, to lead the Bulldogs (3-2), who won consecutive games for the first time this season to close nonconference play.
Noah Bradley also completed 7 of 13 passes for 88 yards and one touchdown, while Jacob Hodges added three catches for 42 yards — including a pair of key fourth-quarter grabs that helped extend drives.
“It felt good,” Payne said. “It’s a statement to everyone doubting us, really. It was a strong win for us. We came out in the second half and played a strong half. And I think it’s just a strong statement to everybody.”
The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime, after the teams scored on successive drives in the second quarter. The Cardinals (1-4), who were led by Joey Shearin with 77 yards on 13 carries, took the lead in the third on a 34-yard field goal.
That came just after Trinity successfully completed a fake-punt play and took it 68 yards to the end zone. But it was negated by a procedure flag, and Union Academy moments later grabbed a 10-7 advantage with 5:43 left in the third.
The Cardinals were in position to take control before the Bulldogs, who also got a first-half interception from Cam Nelson, got the ball near midfield early in the fourth quarter — and covered 53 yards in five plays to take the lead.
Hodges made a 19-yard catch on third down to move the ball inside the 20. And, following an offsides penalty that bumped the ball inside the 10, Payne ran through the middle and into the end zone to give Trinity a 14-10 lead with 8:02 left in the game.
“We just played as a team,” Payne said. “The whole second half I was on defense, and we tend to point fingers and stuff. But second half we came together as a team and weren’t pointing fingers. We were picking up guys if they made a mistake. I felt like that was really the game-changer.”
Union Academy, which outgained Trinity 281-223 in yards for the game, moved across midfield in the final minutes. But a couple penalties put it in difficult spots, and it turned the ball over on downs with two minutes to go.
A couple runs by Payne and another drive-extending catch by Hodges sealed it for the Bulldogs, who will have next week off before opening PAC 1A/2A play at Providence Grove.
“That was the thing we’ve been preaching all week — if you go into conference 2-3, you’ve got to live with that for two weeks,” Coach Bradley said. “We put some pressure on them. We did tell them, ‘We need to win this one, going into conference with momentum on our side and a little confidence.’
“So, I think it was big to have that confidence booster. I’m just overall proud of the guys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.