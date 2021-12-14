TRINITY — Trinity made enough plays down the stretch to fend off archrival Wheatmore.
The Bulldogs broke free from a tight game into the fourth quarter to lead by double digits late and beat the Warriors 53-46 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference boys basketball Tuesday at Trinity.
In the girls game, Wheatmore led by double digits in the fourth quarter but survived in the waning moments to beat Trinity 41-39.
“I thought we played well in spurts,” Bulldogs boys coach Tim Kelly said. “We made plays when we had to and found a way to win.”
Dominic Payne scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs (8-0 overall, 2-0 conference), who led by nine in the first half before trailing by two late in the third quarter. Dylan Hodges added 12 points, while Brandon Campbell added nine.
“It feels good. We’re 2-0 in the conference,” said Payne, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore guard.
“Everybody contributed tonight — which is what a lot of people don’t know. Everyone says to me, ‘It’s just you,’ but we all contributed to the win over Wheatmore. So it feels good.”
Trinity scored the final four points of the third to lead 37-35 heading to the final quarter. It added a cutting layup by Hodges to open the fourth to lead by four and stretched its lead to five with 4:37 left in the game.
The Warriors — who were held without a basket from the field in the fourth — got within three twice midway through the quarter. But the Bulldogs extended their lead to nine on a layup with 42 seconds left.
“I feel like we wanted it more than them,” Payne said. Diving for loose balls and all that. Wheatmore was also hitting shots, but we had to come back even harder and I guess they weren’t ready for that.”
Jake Haynes scored 15 points to lead Wheatmore (5-2, 1-1), which rallied hard in the third to pull back within reach. Jagur Williams followed with eight points, and Tyler Kimball chipped in six points.
“We played hard, we competed,” Warriors coach Jonathan Evans said. “We made one 3-pointer all night, I think we missed 12 free throws and we had a lane violation. It’s pretty simple — we couldn’t put it in the basket.
“We worked our tails off defensively and we executed our plan, for the most part, defensively. We just couldn’t put it in the basket tonight. … We just need to stay together and trust in each other. And trust the shots will go in next time.”
TRINITY BOYS 53, WHEATMORE 46
WHS 8 10 17 11 - 46
THS 10 15 12 16 - 53
WHEATMORE
Jake Haynes 15, Williams 8, Kimball 6, Harrison 5, Weil 5, Strickland 4, Hammonds 2, Littlefield 1
TRINITY
Dominic Payne 19, Dylan Hodges 12, Campbell 9, Moffitt 8, Blakely 3, Reddick 2
GIRLS GAME
Kara Comer scored 14 points to lead Wheatmore (5-2, 1-1), which led by seven in the first half and pushed its advantage to 10 with five minutes left in the game. Kynnedi Routh added 10 points, while Kylie Biggs had nine.
“We played well enough to win,” Warriors coach Pete Kilcullen said.
Wheatmore scored on four straight possessions early in the fourth to help push its lead to double digits and led by nine with four minutes left. But that was the end of the Warriors’ scoring as they struggled down the stretch.
It was just enough to hang on.
“The clock ran out,” Kilcullen said of what gave his team the edge late. “I’m proud of the fact that we were able to finish and get a rivalry win. But we’ve got to have a better effort than that.”
Autumn Gentry scored 16 points to lead Trinity (1-7, 0-2). Kennedy Jackson added 13 points, while Kaitlyn McCoy had five points. The Bulldogs scored on four of five possessions to get within two with 39 seconds left.
They had an opportunity with one-and-one free throws with 19 seconds left but missed the front end. They corralled the rebound but missed the outside shot from the wing, and Wheatmore was able to run out the clock.
“Defensively I thought we played really well,” Trinity coach Mike Sink said. “I thought what killed us was that we missed layups, and that was the difference in the game. But overall I thought we played as a team and played really well. They worked really well as a group. I bragged on them in the locker room about that.”
Wheatmore plays again Thursday at Eastern Randolph, while Trinity hosts Uwharrie Charter on Friday.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
TRINITY BOYS 53, WHEATMORE 46
WHS 8 10 17 11 – 46
THS 10 15 12 16 – 53
WHEATMORE
Jake Haynes 15, Williams 8, Kimball 6, Harrison 5, Weil 5, Strickland 4, Hammonds 2, Littlefield 1
TRINITY
Dominic Payne 19, Dylan Hodges 12, Campbell 9, Moffitt 8, Blakely 3, Reddick 2
WHEATMORE GIRLS 41, TRINITY 39
WHS 15 9 9 8 - 41
THS 12 8 9 10 - 39
WHEATMORE
Kara Comer 14, Kynnedi Routh 10, Biggs 9, Hill 6, Perry 2
TRINITY
Autumn Gentry 16, Kennedy Jackson 13, McCoy 5, K. McDonald 3, Lyons 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.