HIGH POINT — Trinity’s shooting went from cold to hot as the Bulldogs closed the regular season by rallying past Randleman 61-55 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A boys basketball Thursday night in Tim Kelly Gym.

Dominic Payne and Dylan Hodges provided a lot of the firepower as Trinity (18-7) locked up third place overall and second place among 2A teams in the conference at 8-4 while Randleman, with a chance to tie the Bulldogs in the league, dropped to 14-10 and 6-6.

