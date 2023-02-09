HIGH POINT — Trinity’s shooting went from cold to hot as the Bulldogs closed the regular season by rallying past Randleman 61-55 in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A boys basketball Thursday night in Tim Kelly Gym.
Dominic Payne and Dylan Hodges provided a lot of the firepower as Trinity (18-7) locked up third place overall and second place among 2A teams in the conference at 8-4 while Randleman, with a chance to tie the Bulldogs in the league, dropped to 14-10 and 6-6.
Payne, a senior, tallied 19, 13 of which came in the second half, and started with two 3s and a fastbreak dunk that keyed a 10-2 run in the first 2:30 and wiped out most of a 29-18 Tiger lead.
The Bulldogs took the lead at 38-35, led 44-39 at the end of the quarter thanks to Payne’s buzzer-beating shot from near half court, and pushed back after the Tigers went up 51-50 with 5:10 left.
“In the first half, we were sluggish and slow,” Hodges said. “We had a good talk in the locker room and decided to hustle and go all out. It was the last game, and we wanted to clinch third place, and we had to hustle our butts off.”
In the girls game, Randleman opened a big lead in the second quarter and posted a 55-38 victory. The Tigers, one of the highly rated teams in 2A West, improved to 22-2 and completed an undefeated conference run at 12-0. Trinity fell to 12-12, 4-8.
Trinity’s boys led 58-55 after Payne hit the first of 2 free throws with 1:08 to play. Randleman had the ball and a chance to tie with under 40 seconds left but missed a 3. Hodges drove for a layup for a two-possession margin with 13 seconds left, and the Tigers’ last gasp ended when a 3 hit high off the backboard and Trinity claimed the rebound.
Jacob Hodges finished the scoring with a free throw that was the last of his nine points.
GIRLS
Trinity, which was pounded by the Tigers in their previous meeting, trailed 10-9 late in the first quarter then couldn’t get stops the rest of the first half.
Randleman, focusing on getting the ball to center Gracyn Hall, went on a 23-4 run during which it scored on 11 of 14 possessions. It ended with the Tigers leading 33-13 with a minute left in the first half.
“I thought we played well in the first and fourth quarters,” Trinity coach Mike Sink said. “But in the second quarter, we couldn’t stop them.”
Hall led the Tigers with 22 points and Audra Petty had 10. Autumn Gentry, a senior, led Trinity with 16 and Kennedy Jackson had 12.
