TRINITY — Trinity’s boys started hitting their stride in the second half and defeated Oak Grove 74-55 in nonconference basketball Monday at Trinity.
Up just 38-36 with little over two minutes left in the third quarter, the Bulldogs scored eight straight points in a little over a minute to lead by 10, went on a 13-3 burst at the start of the fourth to push the margin to 20, never looked back and improved to 6-1.
“I think we started playing loose,” Trinity head coach Tim Kelly said. “We told them to play to win, not to hang on to a lead. Basketball is a game of runs, and we handled their run and were up two at the half. And we felt lucky to be up, the way we played but they had something to do with that.”
In the girls game, Oak Grove opened up a working margin in the fourth quarter and upended the Bulldogs, 40-35.
BOYS
Dominic Payne and Dylan Hodges each scored 20 for the Bulldogs, and Grayson Earls had 11.
Jacob Hodges hit a 3, Dylan Hodges quickly stole the ball and drove for a layup and Payne canned a 3 in the quick burst that put Trinity ahead 46-36 with a minute left in the third quarter.
Earl hit a jumper to start the run at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Brandon Campbell, who had seven points, hit a 3. Payne scored six straight on four free throws and a layup, and Campbell drove for a layup after a steal.
Oak Grove (3-3) led 13-9 early before Trinity went on a 9-1 run and led 18-14. The Grizzlies forced a tie at 20, fell behind by five, forced a tie at 28 and gave up a bucket with 5.3 seconds left in the half.
“I never thought we got in our rhythm tonight,” Oak Grove coach Todd Rausch said. “You know, it was a close first half. We missed a lot of free throws and gave them eight at the line in the first half. We weren’t able to push tempo like in the past three or four games and it never came together tonight.”
GIRLS
Up 34-32 with nearly 5:30 to go in regulation, Oak Grove (4-2) held Trinity (5-2) scoreless for 4:40 while going on a 6-0 run.
Trista Charles, who led the Grizzlies with 14 points, hit a follow shot with just over five minutes left. After neither team scored from more than three minutes, Haley Long hit a layup and Charles netted another follow, putting Oak Grove up 40-32.
Avery Ray added 12 for Oak Grover and Hailey Kidder had seven.
Oak Grove led 15-12 after one period after nine lead changes and two ties in the first 5:30. Trinity trailed 21-19 at halftime. The Bulldogs led for the last time when Kaleyn Whitehart hit a 3 at the start of the second half.
Autumn Gentry led Trinity with 14 points. Kennedy Jackson had 12 and Whitehart nine.
