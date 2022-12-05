TRINITY — Trinity’s boys started hitting their stride in the second half and defeated Oak Grove 74-55 in nonconference basketball Monday at Trinity.

Up just 38-36 with little over two minutes left in the third quarter, the Bulldogs scored eight straight points in a little over a minute to lead by 10, went on a 13-3 burst at the start of the fourth to push the margin to 20, never looked back and improved to 6-1.

