HIGH POINT — Ragsdale head coach Johnny Boykin wasn’t putting too much into scoring the only touchdown against High Point Central in a two-quarter scrimmage that opened the Triad Kickoff Classic on Wednesday.
Andrews faced High Point Christian in the second scrimmage at the annual event, which ended at press time.
In the first high school competition held at Truist Point, each scrimmage used a jamboree format of two 12-minute quarters with a short break between them. There were no kickoffs or punts
“We don’t look at it as a win-loss or score more or score less,” Boykin said. “We were trying to play situational football. There were instances on third-and-short where we didn’t get it done, defensively, too. We’ve got to be tougher in the short yardage game. We did better on third and long. We’ve just got to keep improving.”
ONLY SCORE
Ragsdale’s touchdown came on a 78-yard screen pass from Deshawn Cuyler to Fabian Diggs on fourth-and-22. Cuyler was hit as he threw the ball.
The Tigers also ended the game inside the Central 5 after taking over inside the 40.
Boykin said the Tigers ran a basic offense.
“It took us a little time to get settled in the run game,” Boykin said. “What we saw tonight are some things we are going to see all year. We didn’t game plan for this. We just came out and played ball. We wanted to see the kids make some adjustments, whether stance or alignment or position themselves to get off blocks. We just ran some basic stuff and wanted to see how the kids reacted in a game atmosphere.”
QB CHANGE
Cuyler replaced starting quarterback Devin Hackstall after the first quarter.
“Deshawn played quarterback for us two years ago,” Boykin said. “Hackstall has a little nagging injury and I saw him pull up on a play. First scrimmage of the year, we didn’t want to risk it. Cuyler is a bigtime player at wide receiver. We would have liked everyone to see that duo, Hackstall to Cuyler.”
PLEASED WITH PLAY
Despite giving up the big play, High Point Central coach Jacob Sheffield was pleased with what he saw.
“We played defense really well and did a lot of really good things,” Sheffield said. “We gave up one play, deep territory, but this is a scrimmage. We’ll look at the film, learn what we did wrong and get better. It was fourth-and-30 and they were backed up in their territory. In a real game, they’re going to punt the ball away.”
After a huge running gain on the first play, the Bison struggled to move the ball. But, they threw the ball more than in any game last season, going 3 of 7.
“In scrimmages I try to stay as vanilla as I can,” Sheffield said. “I was happy with the offensive line engaging and pushing. We had two holding penalties, which is an improvement for us. Our running game is going to be a staple, and we have two or three guys who can do that. I just look for us to get better.
“We’ve been through a whole summer and now you get to hit somebody else. Either you have it or you don’t. It was about getting reps and trying kids at different places. We wanted those game-like reps to see where we’re at and we’re a lot closer than the last couple of years. We still need work in the passing game but we were 3 of 7 tonight, which is as many as we threw last year. . .Defensively, we need to play assignment football. But I like our physicality.”
NO BUS RIDE
The Bison walked the half or mile or so from their campus to the stadium.
“It was good for them to show a little pride in the program, a little pride in the city,” Sheffield said. “This was a good deal. We had three of the main team in High Point here tonight and the other plays tomorrow night. We’ve got to put pride back in High Point.”
