THOMASVILLE — The HiToms pulled from a hole once but couldn’t do it twice.
High Point-Thomasville erased a big deficit early to lead in the middle innings but fell behind again late in falling 15-10 against the Wilson Tobs in Coastal Plain League baseball Monday at Finch Field.
Wilson (19-9 overall, 3-1 second) — another team owned by the Suire family and an old rival from the 1950s Carolina League — scored six in the sixth to regain the lead, 13-8, and pulled away in the seventh and eight to lead 15-10.
The Tobs capitalized on three hits and two errors in the sixth and a solo home run in each of the seventh and eighth.
The HiToms (14-16 overall, 2-4 second half) had their moments — scoring three in the first and five in the third to lead 8-7 after trailing 6-0 in the first. They had another good look to rally in the seventh after falling behind but ran into a double play to end the inning.
Jacob McCaskey had three hits, including a home run and a double, and three RBIs while Trey Paige also had three hits, including a home run and a double, and one RBI for Wilson.
Trent Harris got the win in relief for the Tobs, striking out four in five strong innings. Stephen Still took the hard-luck loss for High Point-Thomasville,striking out two in 42/3 solid innings before leaving with two men on in the sixth.
Justin Johnson, Eric Grintz and JD Srorez each had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for the HiToms. Sam Yelton added a solo home run. Bo Rusher also had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
High Point-Thomasville will host the Boone Bigfoots in a non-CPL game Wednesday at Finch Field.
