THOMASVILLE — The HiToms lost 13-3 in seven innings against the Wilson Tobs in Coastal Plain League baseball Saturday at Finch Field.
Rowan Watt had two hits, including a double, while Jack Spyke added a hit and an RBI and Kane Kepley had an RBI for High Point-Thomasville (14-22 overall, 6-8 second half).
Wilson — which had seven extra-base hits, including two home runs — outhit the HiToms 17-6 for the game. Connor Tucker had five hits and an RBI for the Tobs (23-15, 9-5), who scored the final 12 runs of the game.
Merritt Beeker took the loss, striking out seven in five innings, while Connor Caporale got the win, striking out six in five innings.
Following last week’s all-star break, the High Point-Thomasville also split a pair of games against the Asheboro Zookeepers — losing 12-6 on Thursday at home before winning 5-1 on Friday on the road.
On Thursday, Austin Dearing had three hits, including a double, and an RBI while Rowan Watt homered for the HiToms. Mike Sokol took the pitching loss, striking out six in six innings.
On Friday, Dearing homered as part of a two-hit night and drove in two. Kepley added two hits and an RBI, while Nate Chrisman also had two hits for High Point-Thomasville, which led 4-0 through four innings. Joe Ariola got the pitching win, striking out nine while allowing just two hits and three walks in five innings.
Heading into their final two weeks of the season, the HiToms have 10 games remaining. Following three straight road games, they will return home Friday against Asheboro.
AMERICAN LEGION STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
BUIES CREEK — High Point Post 87 will begin play today in the American Legion baseball state tournament at Campbell University.
Post 87, the No. 2 seed from Area III, will face Wilmington Post 10, the No. 1 seed from Area II, at 1 p.m.
The winner of that game will take on the Pitt County-Cleveland County winner in the second round Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The loser, in the double-elimination format, will face an elimination game Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Action will continue with three games Thursday and two games Friday. The final games will be Saturday at noon and, if necessary, at 3 p.m.
