THOMASVILLE — High Point Post 87 switched on its offense at the right time.
The HiToms scored four runs in the fifth inning while Bryson King was strong on the mound throughout in earning a 5-3 victory over Foothills Post 123 in American Legion Area III North baseball Wednesday evening at Finch Field.
“I thought we swung it well,” High Point coach Luke Spiva said. “They threw a good, quality arm at us. But we did what you’re supposed to do. We got him out of the game and got a couple off their other guy. But I thought we hit well. We’ve got to cut down the strikeouts, cut down the errors and we’ll have a really solid ballclub.”
Yates Sikes went 2 for 3 with two runs, three stolen bases and an RBI for the HiToms (3-2 overall, 1-0 conference). Evan Goodwin added a double and an RBI while Tanner Royals also had a hit and an RBI.
Dylan Story and Trace Aufderhar each added an RBI as High Point led by a run in the first then fell behind a run in the third. But, after a couple stagnant innings, the HiToms regrouped for a strong finish.
“We came out a little flat, but we picked it up after that,” Sikes said. “We just put at-bats together. It was one through nine — everyone started having good at-bats. Early on, it was like hit, strikeout, strikeout. After that we had more walks and saw more pitches. I think that’s what it was.”
After three straight 1-2-3 innings offensively and allowing two runs in the third defensively, High Point put its first four batters on base in the fifth. Caden Irving walked to lead off and courtesy runner Jake Little stole second.
Goodwin laced a double up onto the hill in left-center, scoring Little with the tying run. A wild pitch moved the runner, and Sikes hit a sharp grounder off the first baseman that scored the go-ahead run.
Royals added an RBI single and Story followed two batters later with a sacrifice fly and suddenly the HiToms, who loaded the bases in the first and scored on a walk by Aufderhar, were back in control.
“It takes the pressure off — everybody’s just hitting and you don’t have to think about it too much,” said Sikes, a recent graduate of High Point Christian who is headed to Western Carolina. “If one guy gets to second, then you just trade spots with him. That’s how we hit so well. We’re finally starting to hit it well, so I think it’s going to be better.”
On the mound, King pitched well — scattering six hits and three walks while striking out six in 6 1/3 innings. Foothills, which was led by Luke Bowman with two hits, including a double, and two runs, briefly had the momentum early on.
In the third, Post 123 grounded out to score a run. Then, catching High Point off-guard, it took the lead on a delayed steal as the catcher tossed the ball back to the pitcher — Dakota Mills barely beating the throw home.
Aufderhar picked up the save, securing the final two outs as Foothills tacked on a run in the seventh on a pitch to the backstop. Luke Brown took the loss for Post 123, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out seven.
The teams will play again Friday at West Stokes.
“We didn’t play too much — about three games in three weeks,” said Spiva, a mainstay in the HiToms organization and a former Ledford standout. “Now we’re getting some back-to-back games. So, our hitters are seeing it and they’re swinging it better.”
