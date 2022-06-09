HIGH POINT – Finishing a roller-coaster day on an upswing, Allen Peake considered himself as fortunate Thursday to be in the company of the other golfers at the top the leaderboard after the second round of National Senior Amateur Hall of Fame tournament at High Point Country Club’s Willow Creek course.
With a birdie on the 18th hole, Peake shot a second straight 2-under 70 for a 4-under 140 total that was good enough to end the day tied for first when first-round leader and defending champ Bob Royak bogeyed two of the last three holes and fell into a three-way logjam of Georgians that also includes former winner Doug Hanzel.
Royak, who was 6-under before slipping at the end, shot 73 while Hanzel posted even-par 72.
The top three are two shots ahead of Iowa resident Gene Elliott, who was inducted into the event’s Hall of Fame on Wednesday night, and Gary Robinson of Fayetteville. Elliott tied Peake for the low round on a windy day in which just four players in the featured senior division broke par while Robinson also shot even par.
“I’m not as good as those other guys,” Peake said. “I’m up there with two U.S. Senior Amateur champions, and there’s another right behind me in Gene Elliott. These guys are up there every week. My only USGA championship was the Mid-Amateur in 2005. I’m just a guy who scraps and fights and shows up every once in a while. And when I do, they’re nice to me. Tomorrow should be fun.”
Peake flirted with a 3-under round and 5-under for the tournament, getting that low for the first time after a birdie on 10. He double-bogeyed 12, got those shots back with birdies on 13 and 15, gave them up with bogeys on 16 and 17 (the latter after hitting in the water) then closed out with the birdie on 18.
“It was an up-and-down day,” Peake said.
Royak carded three birdies and two bogeys in the first seven holes. He ran off a string of pars from 8 through 15, then bogeyed 16 and 18.
“I hit the ball OK,” Royak said. “I finished bogey-par-bogey, and it should have been par-birdie-par. That was a disappointing finish. It should have been 70 or 71.
“The breeze made it tough. You couldn’t tell where it was coming from. It was hard, but I had chances on 12, 13, 14 and 15. The couple of good shots I hit today, I couldn’t convert off of them.”
Hanzel fought issues with his focus in a round that included three birdies and three bogeys.
“It was a mediocre round,” he said. “I had some concentration issues and low-sugar issues on the back 9. It was a struggle. I missed a short birdie putt on 10 because I lost concentration. It was one of those days when I couldn’t keep my focus.”
Hanzel wasn’t surprised that the three leaders are from Georgia.
“We have some really good players from Georgia,” Hanzel said. “In our state tournaments, if you don;t play well, you’ll get run over.”
Elliott made three birdies and a bogey in the first five holes and then ran off a string of pars interrupted by a bogey on 13 and a birdie on 15.
“I was happy with the round,” Elliott said. It was solid … I thought the course played a lot tougher (than Wednesday). There are so many places that you can get in trouble here. I hit some iron shots close to the hole and made birdies. It was solid overall and I’m pleased.”
Robinson converted birdies on 7 and 9 and offset those with bogeys on 11 and 13.
“I made two bogeys on the back from nowhere,” Robinson said. “I was just off the green on 11 and hit a bad chip, and was 3 feet off the green on 13 and three putted from 20 feet. And I let a couple birdies get away on the back. I played OK. I just couldn’t get it in the hole.
“What was good is that I got it up-and-down out of the bunkers all four times today. I’m satisfied with where I’m at. I’m close enough to hear the music.”
Jim Pearson kept the lead in the Super Senior Division for those 65-and-over. Pearson shot 1-over 73 and is at even-par 144 as his lead shrank to a stroke over Alan Thieleman, who carded a 1-under 71.
Pete Allen moved to the top in Legends for those 70-and-over. Allen, who began his round 5 strokes behind Bev Hargraves, shot a second straight 74 for a 2-over 148 total and a 3-shot lead over Hargraves, who skied to an 82, and fell into a tie with Mike Jackson (78-73) and John Osborne (78-73) at 7-over 151.
