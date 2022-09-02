HPTSPTS-09-03-22 ANDREWS FOOTBALL.jpg

Thomasville’s Shamon Smith charges to the goal line for a touchdown during Friday’s game against Andrews at Simeon Stadium.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Thomasville did what it does best Friday night against Andrews at Simeon Stadium.

The Bulldogs ran effectively, kept the Red Raiders offense penned and rolled to a 38-2 nonconference victory.

