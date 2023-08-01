HPTSPTS-08-02-23 WYNDHAM

Justin Thomas, shown at last week's 3M Open, is back at the Wyndham Championship this week as he tries to salvage his season.

 AP

GREENSBORO — Normally in his career, Justin Thomas has skipped the Wyndham Championship, using the week to take a break before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

This year is different. Thomas, enduring a disappointing season, doesn’t have that luxury this year because he doesn’t know if he will be in the playoffs.