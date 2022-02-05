COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland’s men’s lacrosse team built a big lead in the first quarter and went on to defeat High Point University 21-13 on Saturday in the season-opener for both teams.
The Terrapins, which lost to Virginia in the NCAA championship game last spring and was ranked No. 2 in Inside Lacrosse’s preseason poll, led 6-1 after the opening period and solidified the lead with a 7-2 run in the third quarter for a 16-7 margin going into the fourth.
Brayden Mayea led the Panthers with five goals. Koby Russell and Jack Vanoverbeke each added two. Hunter Vines, Asher Nolting, Nick Murphy and Nick Rizzo had one each.
Nolting dished six assists.
The Panthers open the home part of their schedule against Colgate on Friday at 5 p.m.
