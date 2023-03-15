CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina touched High Point University pitchers for 17 hits that included three home runs and romped 16-2 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Boshamer Stadium.

Hunter Stokley ripped a three-run homer, and Vance Honeycutt and Alberto Osuna had solo shots for the Tar Heels (15-5). UNC led 8-1 after three innings and added two runs in the fifth and six in the seventh on Stokley’s homer and three RBI singles.

