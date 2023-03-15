CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina touched High Point University pitchers for 17 hits that included three home runs and romped 16-2 in nonconference baseball Wednesday at Boshamer Stadium.
Hunter Stokley ripped a three-run homer, and Vance Honeycutt and Alberto Osuna had solo shots for the Tar Heels (15-5). UNC led 8-1 after three innings and added two runs in the fifth and six in the seventh on Stokley’s homer and three RBI singles.
HPU (6-10) scored its runs on a fielder’s choice in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Sean Duffy (0-2) started for the Panthers, gave up a run in his only inning of work and took the loss. The Panthers used 12 pitchers, with no going more than an inning. They struck out a total of five Tar Heels and walked seven.
Teddy Merritt gave up four runs in the second and Howell Polk three in the third. Lucas Glover and Jack Nathan were charged with two runs each, and Patrick Libby was responsible for four.
HPU returns to action on Friday when it plays host to Presbyterian for the opener in a three-game weekend series at Williard Stadium.
