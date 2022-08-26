WINSTON-SALEM — Corbin Wilson was ready when Southwest Guilford coach Marlon White wanted to make a change at quarterback Friday night.
Wilson, who was injured in last week’s loss against Oak Grove, ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in the second half as the Cowboys pulled away for a 28-7 victory over R.J. Reynolds at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
“He was a game-time decision,” White said.
“He was hurt last week. We missed some opportunities in the first half. So, I asked him if he could play. He was ready to go.”
Wilson ran for 79 yards and threw for 68, with his running helping to loosen the Reynolds defense.
He threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Horne on the Cowboys’ first possession of the third quarter, putting Southwest up 12-0 when the conversion run failed. Southwest (1-1) drove 87 yards for a score on its next possession. Wilson got things rolling with a 22-yard run to the Reynolds 47.
Another long run and a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty advanced the ball to the Demon 21, and Wilson ran up the middle 15 yards for another score after dropping back to pass. He connected on a 2-point conversion pass, upping the lead to 20-0.
Southwest drove 74 yards for its final score. Wilson began the drive with a 9-yard pass completion and the Cowboys stayed on the ground the rest of the way. Wilson’s 18-yard run and another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty put the ball at the Reynolds 5, and he scored on the next play.
“They have to play the quarterback when Corbin’s in,” White said. “That makes it 11 on 11.”
Southwest held the Reynolds’ (1-1) offense in check for most of the night except for a 42-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Lane Albright to Kenaz McMillian.
Reynolds got the ball inside the Southwest 25 twice (once on a bad snap on a punt attempt and the other on a long kickoff return and penalty), but the Cowboys stiffened each time.
“We played good team defense except for that one breakdown in communication,” White said.
Cam Lloyd played the first half at quarterback for the Cowboys. He threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Darius Hairston with 7:09 left in the second quarter but also missed hitting wide open receivers twice on plays that would have resulted on long gains if not touchdowns.
“Cam has to learn to be patient in the pocket,” White said. “That’s the calmness that Corbin brings to the huddle. Just be patient and things are going to work out. He threw his first pass for a touchdown and made the defense back up. So that made for a short box so we were more effective in running the ball.”
Southwest plays at home against High Point Central on Friday.
