WINSTON-SALEM — Corbin Wilson was ready when Southwest Guilford coach Marlon White wanted to make a change at quarterback Friday night.

Wilson, who was injured in last week’s loss against Oak Grove, ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in the second half as the Cowboys pulled away for a 28-7 victory over R.J. Reynolds at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.

