HIGH POINT — Maintaining control most of the way, Southwest Guilford held off visiting rival Ragsdale 13-7 in a Metro 4A clash Friday.

Putting together drives but mustering just two touchdowns, the Cowboys notched what proved to be the winning points when quarterback Corbin Wilson scored on a 1-yard keeper for a 13-0 cushion with 9:59 left in the fourth quarter and two plays after an interception return and a face mask penalty gave Southwest possession inside the Tiger 5.

