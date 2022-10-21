HIGH POINT — Maintaining control most of the way, Southwest Guilford held off visiting rival Ragsdale 13-7 in a Metro 4A clash Friday.
Putting together drives but mustering just two touchdowns, the Cowboys notched what proved to be the winning points when quarterback Corbin Wilson scored on a 1-yard keeper for a 13-0 cushion with 9:59 left in the fourth quarter and two plays after an interception return and a face mask penalty gave Southwest possession inside the Tiger 5.
With the Tigers unable to muster much offense up to that point, Southwest appeared to have a comfortable cushion.
But after a brawl at the end of ensuing kickoff brought about a 10-minute delay, Ragsdale showed a spark and drove 62 yards for its only score. A face mask penalty at the end of a run moved the ball to the Southwest 31. Two plays later, Tiger quarterback Devin Jeckstall completed an 18-yard pass to the 15 then kept the ball on a running play and was knocked out of bounds just short of the goal line.
Javonte Ford appeared to score on second and goal but that play was negated by an inadvertent whistle. Ford eventually scored two plays later, cutting the margin to 13-7 with 4:50 left.
Ragsdale forced Southwest to punt and got the ball back at its 20 with 1:21 to go. Heckstall ran for two first downs, the last one on a 13-yard run with 24 seconds left. But he misfired on four straight passes, the last one as time ran out.
Southwest’s first score was on a 2-yard pass from Wilson to Darius Hairston with 11:55 left in the second quarter. The Cowboys ran for 147 yards, led by Wilson’s 55, and passed for 47, 45 of it by Cale Lloyd.
