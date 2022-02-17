HIGH POINT — Joceloyn Foust converted a go-ahead three-point play and Southwest Guilford survived a hectic ending in defeating Ragsdale 48-45 in a semifinal game of the Metro 4A girls basketball tournament Thursday inside Coggins Gym.
The Cowgirls improved to 19-3 and advanced to tonight’s final. Ragsdale drops to 14-9 and awaits to see if they will receive a state tournament wild-card berth as the third-finishing team in the regular season.
With the score tied 45-45, Foust sank a layup, was fouled and made the free throw for the last of her 14 points.
“She did a great job of getting post position, and our guards did a good job of making a good entry pass,” Cowgirls coach Nick Scarborough said. “She did a great job of shooting through the contact and then made the free throw, which was huge.”
Ragsdale worked the ball into the frontcourt, but Foust then intercepted a pass with just under 10 seconds left, which appeared to put the Cowgirls in good position to advance.
Foust was fouled and the The Tigers fouled on two inbounds plays, getting to six fouls for the half. Southwest didn’t connect on the next inbounds and the ball rolled out of bounds with 3.1 seconds left, giving the Tigers a chance to tie.
But, Southwest guard Sa’May McCullough swiped the ball when Ragsdale tried to inbound, sealing the victory.
“We’ve got to be a little cleaner with the basketball,” Scarborough said. “We made a careless turnover at the end. But I was proud of how we got back into it. They fought back and maintained at the end.”
Ally Guglelmo added 11 points for the Cowgirls. Country Taylor had eight and Corynn Perkins seven.
Myra Patrick led Ragsdale with 15. Christian Atwater had 12, and Victoria Bodie and Krupa Patel had seven each.
The Tigers hit two 3s to start the game and dominated most of the first half, leading by as much as nine at 22-13. They held a 24-16 advantage before Foust scored the last two buckets of the second quarter that was the start of a 15-1 run that included Southwest rattling Ragsdale with pressure defense and scoring 11 of the first 12 points of the third quarter.
Foust had the first two buckets of the period. McCullogh and Aja Hazirstxon scored a bucket each and Guglielmo added a 3-point play.
Ragsdale fought back with a 9-0 run, capped by a 3-point play from Atwater with three second left in the period and led 33-31 going into the fourth. The squads traded the lead four times and tied four times before Foust’s go-ahead play.
