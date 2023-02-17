HPTSPTS-02-18-23 HPU BASEBALL.jpg

High Point University’s Sam Garcia delivers a pitch during Friday’s game against Bryant University at Williard Stadium.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point University’s baseball opened the season in a grand way Friday.

Blake Sutton lifted a fly ball that gusting winds blew over Williard Stadium’s left field fence for a walk-off grand slam home run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Panthers defeated Bryant University, 6-2.

Trending Videos