HIGH POINT — High Point University’s baseball opened the season in a grand way Friday.
Blake Sutton lifted a fly ball that gusting winds blew over Williard Stadium’s left field fence for a walk-off grand slam home run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Panthers defeated Bryant University, 6-2.
“I go up with confidence,” said Sutton, a junior catcher. “I wanted to hit something in the air because I didn’t want to hit into a double play. I hit it in the air and the wind was blowing out in my favor. A sacrifice fly is what I was going for, and the wind wound up pushing it more than that.”
Sutton hit the game winner off Bryant reliever and loser Austin Wainer, who walked Adam Stuart, gave up a single to Cael Chatham and walked Trenton Pallas to load the bases.
“I wasn’t expecting a fastball,” Stuart said. “But I trust the plan that we have. During the offseason, we practiced where I can react fast. I saw the fastball and I took it up.”
Sutton struck out the first three times to the plate but slapped a single against Wainer leading off the ninth.
“He had a tough first three at-bats,” said HPU head coach Joey Hammond. “There was a physical mistake that was going on. He was sped up. I just told him to stick his nose in there and just try to get over the shortstop’s head. His next at-bat slowed him down because he had a big single to right field. It was the second time seeing that guy and that helps.”
The victory made the start of the season much different than last year, when the Panthers lost their first six games and eight of the first nine.
HPU had chances to win in the eighth and ninth this time but came up empty while leaving five men on base. Wainer tossed an inning-ending strikeout with the bases loaded in the eighth and then with two on and one out in the ninth, escaped giving up the winning run, thanks to first baseman Carmine Petosa making a leaping catch of a line drive smoked by Javon Fields that likely would have allowed Sutton to score from second.
“Javon did everything right,” Hammond said. “He had an awesome at-bat. He grinded. He got behind the baseball and gave himself a chance. The guy made a great play, and that’s baseball, too. We had to recover, and we did. We just have to keep coming and make them make that play every time.”
Cael Chatham, a grad transfer who hit .378 with 60 RBIs for Division III power LaGrange last season, made the most impressive debut among a host of newcomers brought in by Hammond for his second season.
Chatham, who went 4 for 4 with a walk, scored the Panthers’ first two runs in addition to crossing the plate on the grand slam. In the fifth with Bryant ahead 2-0, he singled off Bulldog starter Coleman Picard, went to third on a double and scored on a wild pitch that hit about 10 feet in front of the plate. In the seventh, he hit a solo homer to left and tied the score.
“He’s hit like that since he got on campus,” Hammond said. “He’s played in big, big games. The moment is not going to get the best of him. He’s a salty veteran who is going to give you pro at-bats.”
Everett Vaughn, who tossed the ninth and tenth, picked up the win as he, Patrick Libby and Sean Duffy combined for five shutout innings in relief of Sam Garcia, who gave up single runs in the fourth and fifth on sacrifice flies.
The damage could have been much worse for the Panthers in the fifth after Bryant loaded the bases before making an out.
Garcia struck out eight, including six in the first two innings. The Panthers fanned a total of 13 and allowed just three walks and five hits.
The Panthers and Bulldogs play the second game of their three game series today at 2 p.m., with the finale Sunday at 1.
