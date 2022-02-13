TRIAD — When the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams meet in Super Bowl LVI today, there will be a number of names that should ring a bell with fans familiar with football across the area.
Of course, there’s High Point native and former High Point Central standout Germaine Pratt, who wears No. 57 and is a starter at linebacker for the Bengals. But Cincinnati also has two other players from the Enterprise’s coverage area.
Larry Ogunjobi, a defensive tackle, starred at Ragsdale and later played at Charlotte before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2017 draft. He joined the Bengals in 2021, starting 16 games and recording a career-high seven sacks, 49 tackles and tying for a team-high 12 tackles for loss.
Akeem Davis-Gaither, a linebacker, starred at Thomasville and later played at Appalachian State. He was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He played in nine games this season, totaling 28 tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Davis-Gaither was placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in week 9, while Ogunjobi is also on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury during the Bengals’ wild-card round victory of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Starting defensive tackle DJ Reader, who wears No. 98, is also from Guilford County. He starred at Grimsley, later played at Clemson and was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 draft by the Houston Texans. He has tallied 43 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in 15 games.
Several players also have collegiate ties to the area — including Bengals starting safety Jessie Bates III (No. 30, Wake Forest), starting defensive tackle BJ Hill (No. 92, NC State — also played at West Stanly) and second-string guard D’Ante Smith (No. 70, East Carolina), as well as Rams backup quarterback John Wolford (No. 13, Wake Forest).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.