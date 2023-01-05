HPTSPTS-01-06-23 TRACK.jpg

Ragsdale’s Harrison Howard, right, runs ahead of Southern Guilford’s Nicholas Epps (in maroon) and Wesleyan Christian’s Jones Barber in the boys 3200 meter run during Thursday’s meet at JDL Fast Track.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

WINSTON-SALEM — Strong results by a number of area teams highlighted Thursday’s Southwest Guilford Invitational indoor track meet at JDL Fast Track.

Southern Guilford finished second in the boys standings with 68 points, followed by TW Andrews in third (63), Ragsdale in eighth (30), Southwest in ninth (25.5)and Wesleyan Christian in 10th (25). Southern was fourth (44) in the girls standings, while Southwest was fifth (40) to highlight the top area teams.

Trending Videos