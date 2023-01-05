WINSTON-SALEM — Strong results by a number of area teams highlighted Thursday’s Southwest Guilford Invitational indoor track meet at JDL Fast Track.
Southern Guilford finished second in the boys standings with 68 points, followed by TW Andrews in third (63), Ragsdale in eighth (30), Southwest in ninth (25.5)and Wesleyan Christian in 10th (25). Southern was fourth (44) in the girls standings, while Southwest was fifth (40) to highlight the top area teams.
Dudley won both team titles — totaling 69.95 in the boys standings and 130 in the girls standings. Grimsley was second in the girls standings with 67 and Northern Guilford was third with 64.5.
Area athletes finished first in 12 events — led by Ragsdale’s Harrison Howard in the boys 1000 meters (2:38.64) and the 3200 meters (10:07.46), as well as Southern’s Elizabeth Deen in the girls 55 hurdles (8.62) and long jump (17-10.50) and teammate Tianna Spinks in the girls 55 (7.28) and 300 (39.83).
Andrews’ Correy McManus (boys 55, 6.38); Southern’s Nick Blackston (boys 300, 35.85) and Isaac Oppong (boys 500, 1:09.41); and Ragsdale’s Kyle Leuangpaseuth (boys pole vault, 7-06.00) won individual events while Andrews (boys 4x200, 1:33.24) and Southwest (girls 4x200, 1:50.05) won relays.
The seven area teams — High Point Central, High Point Christian, Ragsdale, Southern, Southwest, Andrews and Wesleyan Christian — combined for 39 top-five finishes in the 17-team field.
Many of the teams will return to JDL Fast Track on Monday, Jan. 23, or the Guilford County Championships.
