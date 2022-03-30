MIDWAY — Practice made perfect for Bishop McGuinness.
After a back-and-forth first half, the Villains, continuing to pressure the defense, scored nine second-half goals to pull away from Oak Grove 13-4 in nonconference girls soccer Wednesday at Oak Grove.
“We shot the ball really well and our offense was good,” Bishop coach Ray Alley said. “We had a couple breakdowns on the defensive end, but we’ve been really solid on defense up to this point. So, I’m not too concerned about that. We worked a lot on shooting yesterday, so the shots were good tonight. I liked that.”
Anna Aufrance had five goals and two assists to lead the Villains (7-2), ranked No. 73 in the state overall and No. 2 among 1A West teams. Emilia Pirkl added three goals and two assists.
Anna Krawczyk had three goals while Justine Grimsley had two goals and one assist. Claire Clampett and Samantha Foresman each had two assists, and Katelyn Hawley had one assist as Bishop controlled much of the offense.
“I thought we played really well,” Pirkl said. “We came out strong, and, like Coach Ray said, they were good enough to give us competition. But we definitely persevered, worked through it and I think we stayed strong throughout the whole game.”
Haley Long had a strong performance for the Grizzlies (2-5), who kept Bishop within reach during the first half but just couldn’t keep pace during its second-half outburst. She had three goals and an assist, while Peyton Gerrard added a goal.
“We held our own in the first half,” Oak Grove coach Hilary Lytle said. “And I knew what we needed to focus on going into the half. But I think in the second half we were just tired. They played wonderfully — Bishop McGuinness is a strong team. And they took advantage of our weak spots and growing spots.”
The teams were tied 1-1 after the Villains’ Aufrance scored in the fourth minute and the Grizzlies’ Gerrard scored in the ninth minute. Aufrance added a pair of scores in the 12th and 24th minutes to give Bishop a 3-1 lead, but Long answered in the 25th minute to pull Oak Grove within 4-2 into halftime.
In the second half, Aufrance netted goals in the 41st and the 47th minutes to extend the lead to 6-2 for the Villains, who pushed the ball hard against the Grizzlies’ back line. Long in the 49th minute, Krawczyk in the 51st minute and Long again in the 53rd minute exchanged goals to give Bishop a 7-4 lead.
Then came the flurry of goals by the Villains — with Krawczyk scoring in the 59th minute, Grimsley scoring in the 62nd minute, Krawczyk scoring again in the 65th minute, and Pirkl scoring in the 66th, 69th and 74th minutes to end the match via the mercy rule.
“We had really good goals on target yesterday at practice,” Pirkl said. “So I felt like that carried over to today. It really does reflect the importance of practice. I think if we continue at this pace, then we’ll go really far.”
Emily Agejew made one save in goal before Ameilia Valente came in late in the match for Bishop, which outshot Oak Grove 31-6. Trista Charles, a freshman playing in place of injured starter Avery Ray, made 10 saves — including a handful of challenging stops — for the Grizzlies.
The Villains return to Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference play Friday at home against Cornerstone Charter, while Oak Grove opens Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference action Monday at home against Asheboro.
“I think it’s a good experience,” Lytle said. “We take our weaknesses from tonight and try to fix them. We go into conference next week, so we’re trying to use it as a learning game for us. It’s 100% taking these learning opportunities and growing from them.”
