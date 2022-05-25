HIGH POINT – High Point Christian never let the prospect of failure drag it down.
Even when it trailed in the state finals. Even when it faced the reigning state champion in the playoffs. Even when it lost four games in a row early in the season.
Instead, the Cougars pulled through to win a state championship Saturday against SouthLake Christian at Moor Park in the NCISAA 3A baseball final.
“It means a lot,” HPCA coach Corey Gesell said. “But I’m just proud of the guys because of where they came from and what we looked like in February and March and the progress that we made.
“So, I’m thrilled for them because they put the work in, they saw themselves getting better, and they continued to come together as a team and to work hard. That’s why we’re the state champions.”
After losing the series opener 12-1 on Friday, the third-seeded Cougars edged the top-seeded Eagles 2-1 in game 2 and pulled away late to win 8-4 in game 3 on Saturday and captured the best-of-three championship series 2-1. It was their third title following wins in 2009 and 2019.
“Coming into this year and me not knowing a single person,” junior pitcher/utility player Trace Aufderhar said, “and for us to come together in the span of three months, it’s just incredible.”
HPCA found itself in a challenging spot, needing to win both games Saturday. Behind stellar pitching by Dylan Story and Bryson King, it eked out a tight win in game 2 when, with the score tied, Owen Smith doubled in the seventh and eventually King drove in the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly.
In game 3, the Cougars trailed by a run through five innings. But Noah Hill hit a three-run home run in the sixth to regain the lead. From there, HPCA — which got strong pitching from Aufderhar, who struck out 12 in six innings, and Tony Perez, who bounced back after struggling in game 1 — finished strong.
“It was huge,” Hill said of his home run. “The first pitch, he threw me a slider — I was not expecting it and I lunged at it. Then, facing him Friday and catching him all summer, I pretty much knew what he was coming with and he was going to challenge me with a fastball. I just got a hold of it.
“The momentum was awesome. The crowd was crazy. Everybody was excited. It was probably one of the greatest moments of my life.”
The Cougars (26-9), who reached the state finals last year against Hickory Grove, began the season with a number of new faces in the lineup. And the early season was rough at times — particularly during a four-game skid that included losses against Hickory Grove and rival Wesleyan Christian in falling to 3-5.
But the pieces started falling into place, most notably with its pitching, and HPCA made a run — winning 19 of their final 22 regular-season games. Although it lost another close one to Wesleyan, it rallied to beat crosstown rival Westchester Country Day to highlight a 10-0 run through PTAC play.
“We didn’t talk about winning,” Gesell said. “We just talked about getting better every day. That’s what we use practices for, and we try to challenge our kids at practice every day. They really stepped up and put forth the effort.”
In the playoffs, the Cougars, following a couple of byes and a big win in the quarterfinals against sixth-seeded Cary Christian, were once again face-to-face with second-seeded Hickory Grove. But this time the result was much different — jumping to a 3-0 lead in the first and securing a 5-3 win.
“I feel like you could just tell we were going to win that game,” said Yates Sikes, a junior outfielder. “Everybody was out of their seats, even the parents. Everyone said last year their whole student section would not stop talking and this time they were dead silent. Everyone wanted to win that game.”
“I think that pretty much set our path for us,” Hill said. “We’re going in there having lost four times in a row to them. I think it was our time, and it was a huge blessing to go in there and take care of business the way we did.”
Back in the finals for the third straight postseason, HPCA — featuring seniors Thomas Tickerhoff, Hill, Sam Sapp and Garrett Allred — made timely plays, like Jake Dunlap throwing out a runner at home plate late in game 3, and got key contributions, like Will Hodge and Mack Johnson keeping up the energy.
And in the end it paid off.
“Our motto this year — and it was for Joel Lockhart — was: Whatever it takes,’ said Gesell, referring to the close supporter of the program who died in the fall. “Whether it was a different role on the team or as a starter, it was to know your role on the team and be excellent at it. The guys really worked hard to do that.”
