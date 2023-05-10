TRINITY — Wheatmore needed a response — and it got it in a big way.
The Warriors trailed early and were tied late in the first half. But they scored the final seven goals of the match — completely taking control in the second half — to beat Providence Grove 9-2 in their PAC 1A/2A girls soccer finale Wednesday at Wheatmore.
“I told the girls at halftime, ‘I’m very proud of you, because you easily could’ve closed the door and quit. But you figured it out,’ ” Wheatmore coach Ricky Maness said. “I was getting ready to make these moves, and I turned around and they’d already figured it out.”
Ellie Garrison scored four goals — eclipsing her state record of 77 in a season set last year — to lead the Warriors (19-0 overall, 12-0 conference), the defending NCHSAA 2A state championship who completed their second straight undefeated regular season.
Summer Bowman, despite being hampered by minor lower leg injuries, added three goals. Maggie Messner chipped in two goals while Natalie Bowman had four assists and Mikalah Walls had one assist as Wheatmore won their 34th straight match.
“It was really good for us,” said Garrison, a junior forward/midfielder and an Appalachian State recruit. “It was kind of like that last time we played them. This is the first team that we’ve been down against.
“It’s stressful, but we always come back as a team. “Being down a goal makes us realize that we have to work better as a team. And then we do that — it makes us do that.”
The Patriots (12-7-2, 8-4), in second place in the conference, led early with a goal in the sixth minute and, after back-to-back goals by Garrison midway through the half, evened the score in the 24th minute.
But the Warriors regained the lead in the 37th minute when Messner lofted a high shot over the defense and added another score with 21 seconds left when Garrison ripped a shot that the goalkeeper initially stopped but the ball spun into the net.
That gave Wheatmore a 4-2 lead into halftime — sparking a shift in momentum that carried into the second half, in which the Warriors outshot Providence Grove 16-2. They finished with a 38-6 advantage for the match.
“At halftime we talked about how it’s getting a little stressful — maybe dribbling all the way into the six isn’t working and maybe take a step back,” Garrison said. “Our defense especially told us as forwards — they can see the whole field and they helped us. And they told us, ‘There are gaps, and we need to start shooting outside the 18.’
“It was really cool, especially with the adversity we faced and conditions — like the heat, people getting hurt and going down. And coming back after all that, it just shows our determination as a team. It gives us a chance to see what these harder games in the playoffs are going to look like and it’s not just going to be an easy breeze.”
Wheatmore — keyed by Natalie Bowman’s corner kicks — tallied scores in the 45th minute on a header by Garrison, in the 62nd minute on a header by Summer Bowman, in the 68th minute on a rocket by Messer that deflected in, in the 69th minute on another header by Summer Bowman and in the 74th minute by Summer Bowman in front.
Lucy Lockwood finished with three saves in goal for the Warriors, who are ranked No. 28 in the state overall and No. 2 among 2A West teams. Wheatmore looks to once again be among the top seeds heading into the playoffs, which will be seeded Friday.
Playoff games will begin Monday.
“This was a good playoff-type game for us,” Maness said. “We needed it. I told them at halftime: If we shut down, we’re going to stick around afterward and run. Because we’ve got to get ready. It’s going to get hot and we’ve got to deal with the heat.
“This week we had two 80-minute games and they were hard-fought games. So, I was happy with that. Tomorrow we’ll nurse some injuries, and we’ll come back out Friday and condition. We’ll be ready for the weekend and see what happens next week.”
