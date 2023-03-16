TRINITY — East Davidson gave Wheatmore cause for concern early. But the Warriors knew how to respond.
Wheatmore scored all six goals of the second half and raced to a 9-1 victory over the Golden Eagles in nonconference girls soccer Thursday at Wheatmore in a rematch from last year’s state playoffs.
“Looking at how we warmed up, it was just flat and that had me worried,” Warriors coach Ricky Maness said. “They have a lot of grit and had a good record coming in. But I told the girls that I wasn’t going to play conservatively — I’m going to go at them.”
Ellie Garrison scored seven goals and dished one assist to lead Wheatmore (6-0), coming off a win Wednesday against rival Trinity — in which Alby Pulaski scored for the Warriors. Summer Bowman had two goals, while Kynnedi Routh had an assist.
“It was really nice,” said Garrison, a junior forward/midfielder who topped her school record of six goals in a game. “At halftime it was 3-1 and it kind of showed us that if we don’t put the pedal to the metal and get working then we wouldn’t win.
“So, at halftime we had our little speech in the corner. Rick got our spirits up and we came out and did what we needed to do. I think it was just our energy altogether. We just felt more confident in ourselves and we knew that with each other we could win.”
The Warriors, who beat East in the second round last year en route to winning the 2A state championship, scored the first three goals of the game. But the Golden Eagles’ score in the final minutes of the half kept them within reach at 3-1 into halftime.
The Warriors, connecting passes well upfield, scored on a flurry of chances — including a pair in the first five minutes — in the second half to secure their 31st straight win, just one shy of Hough’s second-place mark of 32.
“We worked our butts off for this,” Garrison said. “I know I especially like this result — I have a club teammate on the other team, Abby Connolly. It’s like a little rivalry, so it’s nice to come out here and play.”
Kayden Hegler scored for East (3-1) on a rebound in the 34th minute, after Abby Connolly’s long free kick hit the crossbar. Kara Mahan, showing plenty of toughness in goal, finished with 15 saves — including a number of hard stops from close range.
“I thought we played well at times,” Golden Eagles coach Jordan Beck said. “I thought at times we were fundamentally strong defensively. But when you make mistakes against a team like Wheatmore, they’re going to make you pay — and they made us pay.
“But our girls didn’t give up. A tough game, tough loss but they fought the whole time, so I’m super proud of that. … What we look for is where we need to get better and if we’re doing things in the game that we’re working on in practice. I think for the most part they did that tonight.”
Wheatmore jumped ahead with scores in the third minute by Summer Bowman, after a corner kick by sister Natalie Bowman bounced around in front, as well as in the 13th minute on a run by Garrison and in the 20th minute on another long run by Garrison, whose speed simply outpaced the East defense.
The Warriors, leading 3-1 into halftime, then raced away with goals in the 44th minute on a penalty kick by Garrison, runs by Garrison in the 45th, 60th and 62nd minutes. Summer Bowman scored in the 70th minute, and Garrison sent a rocket into the upper corner in the 79th minute.
“They’re a good team — their goalie had some amazing saves,” Garrison said. “It’s just really nice to have this feeling and to get the results you want after you work so hard for it.”
Lucy Lockwood made two saves for Wheatmore, which outshot the Golden Eagles 36-8 for the match. The Warriors will return to PAC 1A/2A play Monday at Randleman, while East will host Central Carolina 1A/2A foe Lexington on Monday.
