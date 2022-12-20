GREENSBORO – It took Bishop McGuinness’ girls a moment to settle in. But once they did, the Villains cruised to a tournament-opening win.

Bishop, the tournament’s top seed, built a double-digit lead in the first quarter but really pulled away during a strong second half to beat eighth-seeded Grimsley 67-30 in the first round of the HAECO Invitational basketball tournament Tuesday in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

