GREENSBORO – It took Bishop McGuinness’ girls a moment to settle in. But once they did, the Villains cruised to a tournament-opening win.
Bishop, the tournament’s top seed, built a double-digit lead in the first quarter but really pulled away during a strong second half to beat eighth-seeded Grimsley 67-30 in the first round of the HAECO Invitational basketball tournament Tuesday in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.
“After the first half, we played much better second half defensively,” Villains coach Brian Robinson said. “Halftime, we just tried to remind them that we’ve won all those games over the years by playing defense and rebounding.”
Adelaide Jernigan scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Bishop (5-0), which outscored the Whirlies 37-13 in the second half. Tate Chappell added 12 points while Kiersten Varner and Katie Deal each chipped in seven points. Charley Chappell had seven assists and four steals.
“I think we were a little slow to start, but after halftime we came back a little bit stronger,” said Tate Chappell, a senior wing. “It was definitely our defense. We were kind of all over the place. Our rotations were a lot better in the second half.”
Bishop, which forced 25 turnovers for the game, scored 10 straight points to lead by 12 late in the first quarter. The Villains, after Grimsley got back within six, answered with a 9-2 run late in the second to lead by 13 and carried a 30-17 advantage into halftime.
In the second half, Bishop, making their first tournament appearance, quickly extended its lead to 30 to end the third – outscoring the Whirlies 21-7 in the quarter. The Villains, who shot 41% from the field while holding Grimsley to 27%, pushed their advantage to 37 inside the final minute of the game.
Bishop will play fourth-seeded Dudley, which beat fifth-seeded Southeast Guilford 56-44, in the semifinals today at 2:30 p.m. Grimsley (2-6), which was led by Alyssa Graves with 11 points, will face Southeast Guilford in the consolation bracket.
AREA HAECO INVITATIONAL RESULTS
Sixth-seeded Ragsdale turned a double-digit deficit into a slim lead late. But it couldn’t hang on in falling 56-55 against third-seeded Grimsley.
Kobe Parker scored 20 points to lead the Tigers (7-3), who trailed by 16 in the first half. KJ Burke added 12 points as Ragsdale rallied to lead by two three times in the fourth quarter – the last time with 2:01 left in the game.
But the Whirlies tied the game with a pair of free throws with 38.9 seconds left. After a miss by the Tigers, Grimsley drew a foul with 3.7 seconds left and made one of two free throws.
Ragsdale, which will face Page in the consolation bracket today at 6 p.m., just barely missed its runner from the left wing as time expired.
BISHOP McGUINNESS BOYS, GREENSBORO DAY
Top-seeded Greensboro Day steadily pulled away to beat eighth-seeded Bishop McGuinness 50-32.
Jamison Graves scored 12 points to lead the Villains (5-1), who trailed 32-21 at halftime. Andrew Schrage added six points while Rio O’Hale had five points.
Bishop will face either Dudley or Southeast Guilford in the consolation bracket today at 4:30 p.m.
Second-seeded Smith scored the first 16 points of the game en route to beating seventh-seeded Ragsdale 65-25.
Ja’Maya Boddie scored 10 points to lead the Tigers (2-6), who trailed 39-13 at halftime. Kendall Atwater added five points.
Ragsdale will take on Page in the consolation bracket today at 3 p.m.
