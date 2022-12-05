HIGH POINT — Holders of the best eight-game start in the program’s Division I history, the High Point University men’s basketball team faces a tough challenge in its quest to make it the best nine-game start.
HPU plays at Furman tonight in the Timmons Center. The Paladins are 6-2 and return much of the firepower from last season’s 22-12 team that needed two overtimes in defeating HPU in the Qubein Center and lost to Chattanooga in overtime in the Southern Conference championship game.
This season, Furman has defeated South Carolina by 18 and Belmont by 15. The losses were to Penn State and Old Dominion.
HPU improved to 7-1 on Saturday by edging past North Florida 93-88 in the Qubein Center.
“We’re ecstatic that we have the best eight-game record in the program’s Division I history, but we’d rather end the season 7-1,” HPU head coach G.G. Smith said.
Zack Austin scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Jaden House added 23 points against the Ospreys. They combined to score the Panthers’ last 13 points over the final 4:20 of a second half that included seven lead changes and eight ties.
House put the Panthers ahead 85-83 with 1:50. Austin flew in for an impressive fastbreak dunk about 45 seconds later for a four-point cushion that put HPU ahead by more than one possession for the first time.
North Florida closed to within one on three free throws after Austin was called for a controversial foul on an Osprey 3-point attempt. House made two free throws with 11.4 seconds left. After North Florida missed on a 3-point attempt, Austin sank two clinching free throws with 1.9 seconds left.
In women’s basketball, Wake Forest broke a third-quarter tie, scored 13 straight points and defeated the HPU 68-51 at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum on Saturday in Winston-Salem.
Skyler Curran led HPU (1-7) with 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Nakyah Terrell and Jordan Edwards added seven points each.
