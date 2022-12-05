HIGH POINT — Holders of the best eight-game start in the program’s Division I history, the High Point University men’s basketball team faces a tough challenge in its quest to make it the best nine-game start.

HPU plays at Furman tonight in the Timmons Center. The Paladins are 6-2 and return much of the firepower from last season’s 22-12 team that needed two overtimes in defeating HPU in the Qubein Center and lost to Chattanooga in overtime in the Southern Conference championship game.

