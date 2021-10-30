HIGH POINT — Southern Guilford scored a little, shut down High Point Central’s offense a lot, benefitted from an early whistle that cost the Bison a touchdown and prevailed 12-0 in the regular season finale for both teams Friday at Simeon Stadium.
Both teams had trouble moving the ball for most of the Mid-State 3A contest. Southern managed to get on the board with 2:21 left in the second quarter on Rydell Herbin’s 2-yard run after the Storm took possession at the Central 21 following a fumble on a punt attempt.
Central then couldn’t convert on its best drive of the first half, unable to complete a pass on four straight downs after reaching the Southern 14. The Bison was also unable to score early in the third quarter after taking possession at the Southern 29 following a short punt. The Bison reached the 10 in two plays but on fourth-and-5 was stopped a yard short of the first down.
Southern then came up with the longest play of the night on Herbin’s 75-yard run to the Central 5. Storm interim head coach Chad Ellington was ejected for a sideline violation during the play and the accompanying unsportsmanlike conduct penalty put the ball on the 18 and losses on ensuing plays made it 4-and-14 at the Central 22.
Southern quarterback Jamias Ferere tried to pass and the ball was intercepted by Semaji Booker who returned it for a touchdown. The play was blown dead while Ferere was trying to throw. The Storm retained possession and punted.
“When you’ve got a guy who scored a touchdown and the coaches for the other team said it was, that’s the difference in the game,” Central coach Jacob Sheffield.
Ellington agreed that Central should have scored.
“That was a pick-6,” Ellington said. “If I were them, I’d be upset also.”
Central never threatened and Souther scored a clinching touchdown when Ferere threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Connor Fields with 7:47 left in the game.
