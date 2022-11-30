HPTSPTS-12-01-22 SOUTHERN BASKETBALL.jpg

Southern Guilford’s Jucqarie Love slams home a dunk during Wednesday’s game against Providence Grove at Southern.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

GREENSBORO — Strong second-half runs sparked Southern Guilford to a sweep against Providence Grove.

The Storm, keyed by a stifling defense and an up-tempo offense, broke free to beat the Patriots 65-33 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday night at Southern.

Trending Videos