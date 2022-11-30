GREENSBORO — Strong second-half runs sparked Southern Guilford to a sweep against Providence Grove.
The Storm, keyed by a stifling defense and an up-tempo offense, broke free to beat the Patriots 65-33 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday night at Southern.
In the girls game, Southern trailed by double digits in the third but rallied hard to lead late and held on to win 38-32.
“I’m really proud of the guys — they played hard,” Storm boys coach Wil Perry said. “I think, like every coach says this time of the year, we’re just trying to get better. So, I’m always expecting the guys to be just a little better.
“But, for a coach tonight to get a 30-point win, I guess I shouldn’t complain too much,” he said with a smile.
“I’ve got some great guys. They played hard, made some plays and we got a win.”
Daeshaun Ross scored 17 points to lead Southern (3-1), which never trailed after scoring the first six points of the game and carried a 24-17 lead into halftime. Jucqarie Love added 13 points, followed by Jamias Ferere with eight.
The Storm opened the second half on a 10-2 run to lead by 15 three minutes into the third. They maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way, their lead surpassing 30 in the final three minutes.
“I think we just got refocused at halftime,” Perry said. “We recommitted to doing the little things, the stuff we do every day and that we preach to them. And to their credit, the guys stepped up and made plays for us.”
GIRLS GAME
Aaliyah Grifith scored 18 points to lead Southern (1-3), which had more balanced offense in the second half. Courtney Grifith followed with 10 points, while Mariah Williams chipped in eight points.
“I feel like we played pretty well — we showed a lot of grit,” Storm coach Scott Tyson said. “We’re such a young team and this is really big for us.”
Southern, which trailed 12-11 at halftime, fell behind 11 midway through the third. But it answered with a 19-2 run to lead by six with 3:11 left in the game. The Patriots had looks to tie late but missed and the Storm capitalized on free throws.
“One thing we’ve really been talking about, especially with our senior who has been here and hasn’t won a lot, is just trust the process,” Tyson said. “We’re not going to change what we’re doing. We’re going to believe in what we’ve got, and we’re going to keep grinding it out. We want to be gritty and grind it out.”
The teams meet again Tuesday at Providence Grove.
