SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Stony Brook pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated High Point University 86-72 in the San Juan Shootout inside Roberto Clemente Coliseum.

Skyler Curran, who hit 7 of 15 shots from 3 but just 2 of 6 from 2-point range, led the Panthers (1-5) with 29 points. Callie Scheier and NakyahTerrell added 15 each. Claire Wyatt with seven points and Jenson Edwards with six were HPU’s other scorers.

Trending Videos