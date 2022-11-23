SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Stony Brook pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated High Point University 86-72 in the San Juan Shootout inside Roberto Clemente Coliseum.
Skyler Curran, who hit 7 of 15 shots from 3 but just 2 of 6 from 2-point range, led the Panthers (1-5) with 29 points. Callie Scheier and NakyahTerrell added 15 each. Claire Wyatt with seven points and Jenson Edwards with six were HPU’s other scorers.
HPU trailed just 61-60 after three quarters but the Seawolves scored 12 of the 14 points of the fourth quarter, including the first eight. Sherese Pittman, who led Stony Brook with 26 points, sparked the burst with six points. After the Panthers got within nine at 76-67, the Seawolves scored another seven in a row.
HPU led late in the first quarter at 20-18 on Scheier’s 3, but Stony Brook scored the last four of the period of a 22-20 going into the second period. The Panthers led briefly 23-22 early in the second on Scheier’s 3 and also forced a tie at 36-36 before Stony Brook ended the half on a 12-2 run.
The Panthers trailed 61-54 with 1:41 left in the third quarter before a 3 each from Curran and Terrell cut the margin to one.
Remaining in Puerto Rico, HPU plays Georgetown on Saturday at 1 p.m.
