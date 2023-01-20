MIDWAY — Gavin Stinson hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds left, completing an Oak Grove comeback from six down with 2:19 to go, and the Grizzlies edged Central Davidson 65-64 in Mid-Piedmont 3A boys basketball Friday at Oak Grove.
In the girls game, Oak Grove broke open a close game in the third quarter and cruised to a 71-49 victory.
Stinson scored Oak Grove’s last four points, all on free throws, in capping a 12-point effort. He sank two that cut Central’s lead to 64-63. Oak Grove (8-9, 2-2 MPC) forced the Spartans (12-6, 2-2) into a 10-second backcourt violation with 17.4 seconds to go after Central called timeout to avoid one 10 seconds earlier.
Loucas Shoaf launched a 3-point attempt from a corner with just under 10 seconds left. It came up short but Stinson was fouled when he skied trying to tip the ball in, setting up his tying and go-ahead free throws.
The time remaining allowed Central to drive the ball into the frontcourt, but the Spartans turned the ball over without getting off a shot.
Central led 64-58 before Max Van Weerdhuizen started the comeback with the last of his four 3-pointers and 21 points with just over 10 minutes left.
Oak Grove led by one at the half and the teams traded the lead in a third quarter that ended in a 54-54 tie. Van Weerdhuizen sank a 3 that put Oak Grove ahead 57-56 with 6:45 left. Central then scored six straight points, all by Caden Poole for a 62-57 advantage with just over three minutes left.
Luke Staten led Central with 18 points and Poole added 17. Dalton Van Leuvan also had 12 for Oak Grove.
GIRLS GAME
Trista Charles led Oak Grove (11-6, 3-1) with 19 points that included three 3s. Haley Long added 15 on the strength of for 3s and Zaire Jones added 12.
Alexandra Myers netted 14 points for Central (8-9, 1-3) and Brooke Young added 10.
Trailing 30-29 after going much of the first half without center and offensive threat Jones because of foul trouble, Oak Grove played tighter defense as it opened the third quarter on a 15-4 run that included six points from Jones, four from Avery Ray and a key 3 from Long.
After a Central bucket, Oak Grove scored eight of the last 10 points of the quarter for a 52-38 margin entering the fourth.
