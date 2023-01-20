MIDWAY — Gavin Stinson hit two free throws with 5.7 seconds left, completing an Oak Grove comeback from six down with 2:19 to go, and the Grizzlies edged Central Davidson 65-64 in Mid-Piedmont 3A boys basketball Friday at Oak Grove.

In the girls game, Oak Grove broke open a close game in the third quarter and cruised to a 71-49 victory.

