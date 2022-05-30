STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Rockers’ club-record winning streak came to an end at 10 games with a 7-3 loss against Staten Island on Monday at Community Park.
It was the last of seven games between the two teams this season. The Rockers (25-9) won the first six.
With the score tied 2-2, the Ferry Hawks (7-26) took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth. A throwing error by High Point starting pitcher Austin Glorius led to one run and Angel Aguilar drove in the other two with a single.
Logan Morrison lifted his fourth homer of the season and brought the Rockers within 5-3 in the sixth, but Staten Island added two more on John Nester’s two-run single in the eighth.
Staten Island led 1-0 when Quincy Latimore scored a tying run on a throwing error in the third. The Ferry Hawks went ahead in the bottom of the inning, and the Rockers drew even in the fifth when Ben Aklinski lifted a sacrifice fly that scored Chris Proctor.
High Point swept two games on Sunday, taking the first 6-4 and 5-1.
In Sunday’s opening game, Staten Island righty Jordan Simpson held the Rockers in check, retiring each of the first 12 batters he faced.
Latimore poked a single to left to lead off the fifth inning, igniting a three-run rally. Michael Martinez followed Latimore’s single with a single of his own before Jay Gonzalez singled to score Latimore with the game’s first run. After Proctor drew a walk to load the bases, Michael Russell’s single to left scored both Gonzalez and Martinez to put the Rockers ahead 3-0.
Staten Island mounted its own rally in the sixth inning, scoring four times and chasing starter Andrew Church from the game. Joseph Monge hit a two-run double, Bryan Gonzalez knocked an RBI single and Angel Aguilar hit a sac fly to put the FerryHawks ahead 4-3.
But just like in every previous High Point-Staten Island game, the Rockers won the game in their last at-bat, scoring three times in the seventh and final inning. Johnny Field led off with a home run off reliever Jose Velez and after a walk to Gonzales and a Proctor single, Giovanny Alfonzo singled to score one and Russell came through with his second RBI single of the game.
Ryan Dull (2-0) came on in the sixth in relief of Church and earned the win while Chasen Bradford pitched a perfect seventh inning to record his fifth save.
In the nightcap, the Rockers sent rookie righthander Michael Gutierrez (1-0) to the mound in his professional debut. The former Felician University pitcher went five innings and held the ‘Hawks to four hits and one run while walking two and striking out two. Kyle Mott pitched the final two innings and did not allow a hit.
Morrison homered with one out in the second to give the Rockers a 1-0 lead. Staten Island tied the game in the bottom of the frame when Kacy Clemens doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Mariel Bautista.
The Rockers took the lead for good in the fourth on consecutive singles by Jerry Downs and Latimore and RBI singles from Morrison and Martinez. High Point added another pair of runs in the fifth when Latimore knocked in both Russell and Ben Aklinski who had each singled.
On Saturday, the Rockers scored all four runs in the ninth and prevailed, 4-1 for the fourth straight time that High Point scored the winning run in its final at-bat against the Ferry Hawks, following three in High Point last week.
The Rockers rally this time came against Chris Nunn, who gave up a walk-off hit at Truist Point.
With one out, Jerry Downs reached first on a fielding error by Staten Island left fielder Joseph Monge. Downs was replaced by pinch-runner Russell who scored High Point’s first run when Latimore doubled down the left field line. With Latimore on second, Logan Morrison drew a walk and was replaced by pinch-runner Johnny Field. Zander Wiel struck out for the second out of the inning before Michael Martinez doubled to right to score Latimore and Field. Chris Proctor’s single to left plated Martinez to complete High Point’s scoring.
Adam Choplick pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his first save of the season.
The Rockers return home today for the opener in three-game series against Charleston at Truist Point.
