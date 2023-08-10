HIGH POINT
Rockers pitchers kept serving up balls to hit Thursday.
Staten Island took advantage for a second-straight night.
The Ferry Hawks smashed four home runs, a three-run clout and three two-run shots, as part of a 14-hit attack as they pounded High Point 13-3 at Truist Point.
Meanwhile, Staten Island starter Christian Capuano dominated the Rockers hitters in a seven-inning stint that featured six shutout innings. Those included the first five before Ben Aklinski doubled and scored when Ryan Grotjohn singled. Dai-Kang Yang then reached on a fielding error and Brian Parreira singled, loading the bases, but a strikeout and a groundout ended the threat.
Capuano (8-3) blanked the Rockers in the seventh and allowed six hits in addition to the one run.
High Point added two runs in the eighth against Anthony Quattrocchi, who set the tone for the inning by hitting Yang. Parreira walked, Yang scored when Beau Taylor doubled and Michael Martinez followed with a sacrifice fly to center that plated Parreira.
The 10-run loss tied the worst of the season for High Point, equaling the 14-4 setback suffered on Wednesday. It was the first instance of consecutive double-digit setbacks in club history since June 10-11 of 2019.
High Point dropped to 57-32 and 16-11 in the second half. Staten Island is 16-55 overall but improved to 14-14 in the second half as it won the series.
Angel Aguilar launched the three-run homer and Luis Castro belted the first of his two-run shots as part of a six-run inning that also included an RBI single against Rockers’ starter Neil Ramirez, who was lifted after surrendering a run-scoring single in the third.
Aguilar’s blast was the second in as many nights that hit the roof of the center-field gate ticket booth.
Castro hit his second two-run shot, Yoshi Tsutsugo added a blast with Aguilar aboard and Bobby Sparling ripped an RBI single in the fourth against Jeremy Rhoades. Staten Island tacked on a run in the seventh when CHris Brito knocked in Mike Wilson.
Ramierz (1-2), who gave up four runs in his previous five outings, allowed seven runs and seven hits. He also fanned seven, including the side in order in the first, which was matched by reliever Ryan Dull in the ninth.
Sam Selman, the first Rockers pitcher who kept Staten Island at bay, tossed two scoreless innings as his ERA dropped to 1.04 and Jameson McGrane hurled one.
The Rockers begin a three-game weekend series at Charleston today.
