HIGH POINT — Staten Island’s Angel Aguilar set the tone early.
Aguilar hit a two-run homer in the second at-bat of the game and the Ferry Hawks continued shredding the Rockers’ pitching, smashing 18 hits and rolling 14-4 Wednesday at Truist Point.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 11:49 pm
The onslaught included four home runs, two triples and four doubles. One of the homers, a solo shot by Roldani Baldwin, traveled 442 feet and bounced off the roof of the center field gate ticket office.
Staten Island touched High Point starter Mitch Atkins (L, 1-2) for four runs and in the first before he left because of injury. After the Rockers did all of their scoring in the first, the Ferry Hawks tacked on four at Joe Johnson’s expense in the second and five against Bryce Hensley in the fourth and fifth for a 13-3 cushion.
Aguilar added an RBI triple and RBI single in his first three at-bats and finished 3 for 5 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Luis Castro bashed a three-run homer in the second and finished 2 for 5 with four RBIs. Noah Fisher clouted a two-run homer into Blessing Park after Baldwin’s solo shot in the fifth, had a double and went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs.
Ricardo Cespedes was 3 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored
Zander Wiel produced all of the Rockers’ early scoring, ripping a bases-clearing double after Ferry Hawks starter Ofelky Peralta (1-4) issued three walks, the last one on a pitch-clock violation that produced the fourth ball. Pinch-hitter Dai-Kang Yang ripped a double into center and scored Ryan Grotjohn with two out in the ninth.
Peralta allowed three runs and three hits, walked three and struck out one. High Point (57-32) finished with eight hits. It dropped to 16-10 in the second half but remained in first place in the South Division by a game over Gastonia, which lost earlier in the day
Of note: Burt’s walk in the first extended his on-base streak to a club record 44 games, which is the second longest in the league since 2019 … Ben Aklinski extended his streak of games without a fielding error to 66.
