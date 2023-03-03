THOMASVILLE — Carlos Vasquez finished his high school career exactly where he wanted to — atop the medal stand at the state championship meet.
After falling short his junior season, Vasquez — a senior wrestler at Thomasville — ran through his opposition all year and finished off his perfect 54-0 season by capturing a state title.
“It feels great,” he said Friday at the school. “When I won, I was like, ‘This is amazing.’ I remember talking with people who’d gone themselves and they’d tell me about their experience of how it felt. But it’s a lot different when you do it yourself.”
Vasquez finished fourth in his weight class as a junior — the three wrestlers ahead of him were previous champions. He was close, but he knew he needed to do a little more to get to where he wanted to be in his final season.
He worked hard, ate better and conditioned more — boosting his endurance. And the results showed.
“I wrestled matches and it felt like I could go a little longer,” he said. “That was insane to me. I remember last year I’d be in the second period and wishing the third would be over immediately. But now there were matches I’d be in the third period and I felt like I could go another two periods.”
Vasquez, who wrestled at 126 pounds as a junior, wrestled at 120 pounds early in the season to help the team — a perennial powerhouse that ultimately reached the fourth round of the 1A dual-team playoffs before falling to eventual champion Uwharrie Charter.
He improved his technique, wrestling more on his feet to take advantage of his stamina, and took on tough competition. One by one Vasquez tallied wins. The pressure grew with each one, but he remained focused on each match. And his determined leadership helped spark his teammates to perform their best.
“His work ethic in the room and his work outside here is what’s propelled him to being in the state finals,” said coach Kevin Bowers, who highlighted the team’s work in helping push each other. “Doing what everyone else isn’t willing to do — eat right and run, work out and work hard, be a great student.
“He’s a quiet leader — he’s not a real vocal person. But the team would react to him. We had a great dual year and we got in some tough matches. Carlos would go out and whoop somebody. We’d put him on their toughest guy and he’d take them out. And that’d motivate our kids, because he’s that quiet leader.”
Vasquez, who began wrestling in the seventh grade and started wrestling year-round a couple years ago with Cliff Thompson’s Eyes on the Prize club team, won his four matches in the 1A East regional and captured the Most Outstanding Wrestler award — which came as a shock, he said.
That set the stage for a return to the NCHSAA 1A individual state championships Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, in the Greensboro Coliseum — his third trip to the state finals, each increasingly better than the previous. And Vasquez, back wrestling at 126 pounds later in the year, was ready.
Vasquez, who wrestled heavier opponents in his club season to help shore up his technique, defeated Murphy’s Luke Hyde in the quarterfinals and Robbinsville’s Lleyton Hooper in the semifinals — both by fall — before taking on Alleghany’s Eli Thomas the next day in the championship match.
Vasquez, as the top seed in his weight class, remained vigilant of his opponent’s bigger moves and confident in his skill. Finally all his hard work culminated in a 17-2 technical fall victory to win the state championship.
“It felt great,” Vasquez said with a smile. “I remember seeing my family on one side and my coaches on the other side, as well as my teammates. There were kids from other schools there cheering me on, people I’d wrestled before, people congratulating me from other schools — it was amazing.”
Vasquez, who plans to complete his associate’s degree before pursuing engineering at N.C. State, wrapped up his stellar career with the title he worked hardest for — undefeated state champion.
“It’s very fulfilling,” he said. “Just knowing it was all worth it. Every bit of pain, every bit of sweat, being tired — it was all worth it.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.