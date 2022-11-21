PALO ALTO, Calif. — Stanford turned back the High Point University men’s soccer team 6-2 in the second round of the NCAA tournament late Sunday night at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium.
The fifth-seeded Cardinal peppered the Panthers defense with 22 shots, eight of them on goal, and led 4-0 at halftime.
Sebastian Chalbaud did all of the scoring for the Panthers, who finish the season with a 12-5-5 record. Chalbaud, playing his final match for the Panthers, scored on two headers. The first directed a corner kick from Jefferson Amaya into the net in the 51st minute and the other was in the closing seconds.
Of HPU’s four shots on goal, Chalbaud made three. Panthers keeper Holden Trent made one save in his final game for the Panthers.
Sunday’s loss comes on the heels of last week’s stunning victory over North Carolina in the first round of the tournament, one of HPU’s biggest victories in any sport in the Division I era.
The first NCAA victory in men’s soccer was the third in all sports for HPU. It was also HPU’s first men’s soccer victory ever over UNC, which was making its 29th NCAA appearance compared to three for the Panthers.
