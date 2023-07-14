HPTSPTS-07-15-23 SKATER.jpg

High Point speedskater Jessica Brooks, 21, sets a national record in the women's 100-meter time trial, with a blistering time of 8.5 seconds. The previous record was 8.7 seconds.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — A journey that began at the old High Point Rol-A-Rink led High Point inline speedskater Jessica Brooks to multiple national championships and multiple national records this week.

Brooks, a 21-year-old graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School — and the daughter of High Point’s Teresa Brooks and Shannon Brooks — won several national titles sanctioned by the National SpeedSkating Circuit (NSC) and USA Roller Sports.