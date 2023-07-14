HIGH POINT — A journey that began at the old High Point Rol-A-Rink led High Point inline speedskater Jessica Brooks to multiple national championships and multiple national records this week.
Brooks, a 21-year-old graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School — and the daughter of High Point’s Teresa Brooks and Shannon Brooks — won several national titles sanctioned by the National SpeedSkating Circuit (NSC) and USA Roller Sports.
“It’s been a great week,” Brooks said by telephone from Lincoln, Nebraska, where the competition took place. “It’s a dream come true for me.”
Brooks feels her most impressive feat was setting a new women’s national record in the 100-meter sprint, with a blistering time of 8.5 seconds.
“That’s crazy fast, because that’s typically what most of the men run,” she said. “I hit a time that was seen as impossible for women — it was never heard of or thought of for a woman to hit an 8.5. That’s probably the most impressive thing I’ve ever done.”
The previous women’s record was 8.7 seconds.
Brooks also set records in the 500-meter sprint (46.299 seconds) and the 2,000-meter race (3:20.265).
In addition to winning championships at those distances, she also won the 1,000-meter race, as well as the NSC’s prestigious Grand Champion Race, an 800-meter dash in which she edged out last year’s winner for the title.
Brooks took up roller skating around age 5, when her mother worked at the High Point Rol-A-Rink on North Main Street.
“We were there every single day, and I’d see all these fast kids fly past me,” she recalled. “It made me want to skate fast, too.”
She also watched sessions of High Point’s now-defunct speed team, Ultimate Speed, and it wasn’t long before she began competing herself. She says she won a national medal in 2012 for a two-girl relay, but didn’t win any individual medals until years later.
In 2019, Brooks qualified for Team USA, which competes in the world championships, but her parents couldn’t afford to send her to worlds (Team USA requires skaters to pay their own way). There were no championships in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, she made Team USA again, but couldn’t go to worlds because she tested positive for COVID-19 right before getting on the plane. Then she struggled last year and took a hiatus from competition.
All of which means Brooks is excited about the prospect of going to worlds this year, particularly in the wake of her performance this week. The Team USA trials are two weeks away, and if she qualifies as expected, she’ll head to Italy in late August for worlds.
“I’m hoping to become a world champion,” she said. “That’s my ultimate goal.”
