HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s basketball teams advanced out of the Metro 4A’s basketball tournament in different ways Tuesday in Coggins Gym

The fourth-seeded Cowboys rallied from 11 down in the last 7:15 and defeated fourth-seeded Northern Guilford 68-64. The third-seeded Cowgirls, with just six players, broke open a close game in the second quarter and prevailed 54-36 over sixth-seeded Southeast Guilford.

