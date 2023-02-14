HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s basketball teams advanced out of the Metro 4A’s basketball tournament in different ways Tuesday in Coggins Gym
The fourth-seeded Cowboys rallied from 11 down in the last 7:15 and defeated fourth-seeded Northern Guilford 68-64. The third-seeded Cowgirls, with just six players, broke open a close game in the second quarter and prevailed 54-36 over sixth-seeded Southeast Guilford.
In the boys game, Southwest (17-7) went on a 20-5 run and led 66-62 when Stevon Harrison converted a three-point play with 44.4 seconds left. Northern scored its final bucket on a fastbreak layup with 33.2 seconds to go.
Southwest missed two free throws with 26.6 seconds left. Northern (7-17) got the rebound, but its efforts to force at least a tie ended on a turnover with under 10 seconds to go. Martin Giant sank two free throws with 5. 1 seconds remaining.
“I think our defensive energy finally picked up to where it was supposed to be,” Southwest head coach Greg Vlazny said. “It got closer to where we expect it to be. It never got to where it should be, but it got closer.”
Noah Goldston led the Cowboys with 20 points. Corbin Wilson had 14. Martin Giant added 13 and grabbed seven rebounds. Harrison had 11 rebounds and five assists.
Chris Mitchell scored 16 for the Nighthawks, who led for long stretches in a game totally different than the one that produced a Southwest runaway win on Jan. 31. Kevin McField added 10.
GIRLS
Leading just 15-14, Southwest (15-10) closed the second period on a 15-3 run for a 30-17 halftime lead. Southwest center Laila Bush scored 10 points during the spurt on the way to 23 points and 17 rebounds. Sa’Mya McCullough added 11, TyKiyah Freeman and Aleeisa Everette added eight each.
Southwest head coach Nick Scarborough credited the defense as a spark.
“It started with TyKiyah,” Scarborough said. “She started pressuring the ball from end to end and that forced them to pick the ball up further down, which drew the offense out. She got stops for us and forced them into longer passes.”
The Cowgirls were without shooting guard Ally Guglielmo, whom Scarbrough said had “flu-like” symptoms.
“We knew without here there would be some hiccups offensively so the focus was on the defensive-side,” Scarborough said.
Tia Bryant scored 16 in leading Southeast (9-16).
