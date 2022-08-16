HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford responded well in key moments to fend off Wheatmore.
The Cowgirls, after the teams split the first two sets, rallied to break free late in each of the final two sets to beat the Warriors 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19 in nonconference volleyball Tuesday at Southwest.
“What really made that difference was that momentum — just a lull in momentum in that second set that made the difference in those key points,” said Southwest coach Dallas Buckley, in her first season leading the program.
“So we wanted to go into that third set with high energy and high momentum. And I feel like the girls went out there, really gave it their all and they carried that into the final set.”
Amirah Winston had 12 kills to lead the Cowgirls (1-0), who feature five seniors and five juniors. Akila Hardie followed with 10 kills, while Allie Roll had 37 assists, Charlotte Bliven had 14 digs and Genna Prevatt had five aces.
The match hinged when, after it won the second set to even the match 1-1, Wheatmore rallied from a nine-point hole in the third set to even the score 13-13. But Southwest quickly answered with a 9-1 run to help regain the advantage.
The Cowgirls again led by seven in the fourth set before the Warriors pulled within one at 18-17. But Southwest scored the next four straight to jumpstart a 7-2 run to close the set and finish off the victory.
“We do a lot of repetition in practice out of system,” Buckley said. “That’s where the majority of volleyball is played. So we do a lot of that — how to reset and get back to where we need to be and what we need to do in those situations.
“So when it does happen nobody’s panicked, they know exactly where to send the ball and they know what to do with it when they get it.”
Haley Pease had seven kills, three blocks and two aces to lead a youthful team for Wheatmore (0-2), which lost a hard-fought, four-set match against East Davidson to begin its season Monday.
Taylor Richardson, who had two blocks and an ace, and Lucy Lockwood, who had one block, each chipped in six kills. Haley Greene added 11 assists, while Taghan Mooney had six assists and one block.
“It’s easy to see the things we need to work on,” Warriors coach Sarah Beth Campbell said. “I think we came in pretty scared because they have some big hitters. We’re young in comparison to what their hitters are. So we stood and watched a lot, because we don’t know how to react to those hitters.”
The potential is there, Campbell said. It’s just a matter of learning and gaining experience for a group that features just two seniors and a host of players looking to grow into more prominent roles.
“The skill’s there and we can hang,” Campbell said. “But we missed points at important times. It’s always nice to come play big teams, because we can see what we can do against them. But tonight we dug holes early in all four sets. So, we’re having to claw our way back versus going point for point.”
Both teams play again Thursday. Southwest will visit East Forsyth, while Wheatmore will host Oak Grove.
