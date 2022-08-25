HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford was right there with state power McMichael in stretches. But a couple lulls proved costly.
The Cowgirls won the second set to even the match, then were in position to win an extended third set but fell 25-11, 23-25, 29-27, 25-7 against the Phoenix in nonconference volleyball Thursday at Southwest.
“I’m not upset about the result,” Southwest coach Dallas Buckley said. “I think we needed to wake up a little bit in the first set. And in the second and third sets I think we really showed the potential that we have as a team. I think we got comfortable in the fourth set.”
Akila Hardie had a standout performance for the Cowgirls (2-2). She finished with 10 kills — committing zero errors on 17 attempts — while also tallying two solo blocks and two aces.
Amirah Winston added seven kills while Allie Roll had 23 assists, Charlotte Bliven had nine digs and Alexa Gray had six digs as Southwest struggled during the first and fourth sets but really played well in the second and third sets.
“We were really excited about it,” Buckley said of her team’s stretches of strong play. “I really appreciated the girls being able to come out of the first set and completely turn that energy around for the second set.
“I told them between the first and second sets that this was a battle of wills at this point. That they’re not necessarily making bad decisions or making a lot of errors. But we just needed to keep it up and play our game.”
The Phoenix (4-1) — who reached the 2A regional semifinal against Southwestern Randolph last year and made the state final in 2020-21 — quickly built a 16-6 lead to start and won the first set handily.
In a tight, back-and-forth second set, the teams were tied 20-20 when McMichael won three straight points.
But Southwest, keyed by kills from Edinam Woka and Hardie, answered with three straight to tie it 23-23 and forced a timeout.
The Cowgirls scored the final two points on a ball in the net by the Phoenix and a tip by Woka to win the set and evened the match.
In another extremely close third set, Southwest staved off set point three times — at 24-23, 25-24 and 27-26 — and even had a chance to win at 26-24. But McMichael got the final two points on a block and a tip up the line to win it.
“The biggest difference for us right now is our serve-receive,” Buckley said. “We’re just not getting those balls close enough to the net like we need to run plays. We’re just kind of kicking them up.
“And so that’s something we work a lot in practice and we’ll continue to work on. But I think our serve-receive in this match particularly is something that would’ve been a game-changer if we were a little more on point today.”
The Phoenix, who controlled the ball well for hard hits at the net, quickly led 13-2 to start the fourth set — stringing together a series of aces to run away early. They got their lead to 18 three times late in the finishing off the Cowgirls, who will visit defending 2A state champion Southwestern Randolph on Monday.
Southwest will then start Metro 4A Conference play Tuesday at home versus Page.
“It’s definitely falling into place,” Buckley said. “We’re still very early, I feel like. And so we still have a lot of meshing that we need to work on. I feel like the girls are working on it on the court and off the court. But, all in all, I definitely see us going up from here. I see improvement today just from our matches last week.”
