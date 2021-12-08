HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford didn’t need any late heroics this time.
The Cowboys, opening with a flurry of baskets, quickly led by double digits in the first quarter, held on the rest of the way and rolled past crosstown rival High Point Central 74-57 in nonconference boys basketball Wednesday at Southwest.
In the girls game, the Cowgirls, creating waves of turnovers that led to easy baskets, cruised past the Bison to a 74-11 win.
“I thought we had a pretty solid first half,” Southwest boys coach Greg Vlazny said. “The second half was up and down. Obviously, we played better overall than the first two games — and that’s what matters. But there’s plenty to work on.”
Amarya Huggins, whose late points keyed his team’s five-point win over Central on Nov. 30, scored 21 points to lead the Cowboys (2-1), coming off a big loss against talented Mount Tabor on Tuesday.
Troy Scarborough added 15 points while Henry Giant also had 10 points as Southwest scored on its first four possessions to lead 8-2 three minutes in and extended its advantage to 11 with 2 1/2 minutes left in the first.
The Cowboys led by 16 with 3 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter before taking a 31-20 lead into halftime.
“We pressured the ball like we wanted to,” Vlazny said. “We forced decisions on the offensive end, which is what we’re always trying to do. Coach Battle has done a phenomenal job over there — they fight hard, they don’t quit.
“So we knew we’d have to maintain our energy and our effort to keep that lead. And the couple of times they cut into the lead in the second half, I thought we kept our foot down, stayed disciplined and stayed together.”
Tre Hill and Zak Price each scored 15 points to lead Central (0-5), while Jayden Griffin followed with 11 points. The Bison got within four three times in the third before Southwest stretched its lead back to 10 heading to the fourth.
The Cowboys’ lead hovered in the teens for much of the final quarter.
“In the second half, we came out and played hard,” Central coach Joel Battle said. “And that gave us an opportunity to be around. But we just put ourselves too far into a hole at the beginning.
“Southwest did its job. And then when we fought back in it, they made some timely plays and some shots. It’s hard to get back in it when they continue to make shots.”
GIRLS GAME
Sa’Mya McCullough scored 17 points to lead Southwest (3-0), which scored the first 24 points of the game. Ally Guglielmo added 15 points, followed by Corynn Perkins with 13 points and Corynn Perkins with 10 points.
The Cowgirls led 26-3 after one quarter and scored the final 24 points of the second to lead 50-5 into halftime. Their lead peaked at 65 inside the final two minutes of the game.
Alaina Smith scored six points to lead the Bison (0-5), while Ava Vaughan had four and Leah Ellerby had one.
Southwest next plays Friday at Page to start Metro 4A Conference play. Central hosts Oak Grove on Monday before visiting Eastern Guilford on Tuesday to begin Mid-State 3A Conference action.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.