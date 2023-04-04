HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford capitalized on a couple key chances to beat rival Ragsdale.
The Cowgirls scored in each half, limited their opponent’s opportunities and defeated the Tigers 2-0 in Metro 4A Conference girls soccer Tuesday evening at Southwest.
“We’re just still growing,” Southwest coach Corbin Waller said. “Our chemistry and our playing together, we’re just still learning where everyone fits in best.
“I hope (it takes off). We were hoping tonight would be us turning the corner. We just didn’t play as well as we wanted. But it’s still semi-early.”
Hailey Peterson had a goal and an assist while Lindsey Swift also had a goal to lead the Cowgirls (6-3 overall, 3-2 conference), who are in the middle of the pack in the Metro standings nearing their first run through against conference opponents.
“It felt really good, because obviously they’re our biggest rival,” said Swift, a senior forward. “And having a lot of the boys team out at home and a lot of our friends being able to support us and show off for them, it was a really good feeling. Especially as a senior, getting that last win at home against Ragsdale.”
Southwest took the lead in the 17th minute, winning the ball off a short goal kick by Ragsdale. The ball went back toward the goal, and the Tigers’ goalkeeper needed to step out to clear the ball. But Peterson recovered the loose ball and lofted in a shot.
“It allowed us to settle into the game,” Swift said. “We wanted to be able to work the ball around more and focus more on passing to people’s feet and just making the other team tired, rather than trying to get to goal, get to goal and forcing the ball. So it definitely helped us ease in and maintain possession of the game.”
Ragsdale (6-6, 1-4) had a couple chances in the second half to even the score. But the Cowgirls, who also had a couple of chances to pull away that were stopped, essentially sealed the outcome in the 68th minute.
Peterson, chasing a long ball, got to the ball along the right end line and kept it in bounds. She sent a centering pass to the middle, where Swift quickly fired in a shot to give Southwest, which had possessed fairly well, a two-goal lead late in the match.
On the other side, the Tigers had spurts of possessions and movement upfield. But they’ve struggled since losing standout Kyli Switalski to an ACL injury during a game March 23 against Southeast Guilford.
And without Switalski, as well as a couple other notable injuries, they’re having to lean much more heavily on their reserves — which in a conference like the Metro, with some notable programs particularly at full strength, can prove to be difficult.
“We’re struggling,” longtime Ragsdale coach Brien Braswell said. “We just have no continuity. Everything’s gone through Kyli the last three years. So, it’s kind of hard. We’re having to adapt, but we had no possession. Southwest is so aggressive, physical. They run through the ball and it works.”
Peyton Cornelison made seven saves in goal for the Tigers, who will host Western Guilford tonight. Laurel Collins made four saves for Southwest, which outshot Ragsdale 10-6 for the match.
The Cowgirls will visit powerhouse Northwest Guilford on Thursday before taking next week off for spring break. But the aim is to come back refocused and ready to make a run over the final month of the regular season.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
