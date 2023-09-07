HPTSPTS-09-08-23 SOCCER.jpg

Southwest Guilford’s Muhsen Aldaher, left, takes a pass upfield while Wheatmore’s Avery Plummer defends during Thursday’s match at Southwest.

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford is starting to come together as it heads into conference play.

The Cowboys controlled play well, capitalized on opportunities in waves and rolled past Wheatmore 9-2 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday evening at Southwest.

