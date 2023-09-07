HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford is starting to come together as it heads into conference play.
The Cowboys controlled play well, capitalized on opportunities in waves and rolled past Wheatmore 9-2 in nonconference boys soccer Thursday evening at Southwest.
“They’re doing a lot better,” Southwest coach Corbin Waller said. “We’ve moved some people around, and we’re just trying to get ready for our conference because we have a really tough schedule.
“I think some of our key players are understanding their spacing better. They’re watching some film and they’re seeing how much space they have on the field. To their credit, they’re making positive changes.
“I’m not doing anything special,” he said with a smile. “They’re doing their work outside of practice.”
Michael Wirtz scored two goals while Yousef Ali had a goal and an assist to lead the Cowboys (5-3), who have won four of their last five matches after losses to private-school powers Greensboro Day and Wesleyan Christian.
Masabo Reponse, Aiden Gujrati, Ujjwal Singh, Muhsen Aldaher, Ibrahim Ali and Alex Toney each scored one goal. Yusef Faydi chipped in two assists and Daniel Chen had one as Southwest outshot the Warriors 26-6 for the match.
“I thought we played really well,” Wirtz said. “We were controlling the whole game and obviously got nine goals. So, it was great.”
Each team scored during the opening minutes — Southwest on a penalty kick by Wirtz in the fourth minute; Wheatmore, following a turnover, on a goal by Hayden Hemming in the seventh minute.
But the Cowboys quickly regained control, tallying scores in the 10th minute on a header by Reponse, in the 18th minute on a close shot by Gujrati following a throw-in, and in the 37th minute on a hard shot by Ali off a throw-in to lead 4-1 into halftime.
Southwest pulled away in the second on scores by Wirtz in the 48th minute off a run up the left, Singh in the 55th minute on another PK, Aldaher in the 70th minute on a ball up the left side, Ali in the 77th minute on a ball ahead, and Toney in the 78th on a ball up the left side.
“We’re just playing our soccer,” Wirtz said. “We’re possessing, passing it around, making sure we’re not making mistakes. It’s just all that and our finishing was on point tonight.
“It feels really good, because in our previous games our finishing hasn’t really been there. We weren’t scoring as much as we wanted to. So, to have a result like that really boosted our confidence.”
The Warriors, who added a score by Hemming in the 58th minute, had streaks of solid play. But they just didn’t have a counter to how the Cowboys possessed and passed, found openings and finished near the net.
“They’re good,” Wheatmore coach Rick Maness said. “They made some good adjustments second half. But I applaud my kids’ effort — I was happy with that. If we see a team this good in conference it’ll be a miracle. This team is a top-notch team.
“They move the ball so well, they’re able to adapt and make changes. So my hat’s off to their coach — he’s done a good job with his kids. We’re very young and we made some youthful, inexperienced decisions. But I’m happy with the effort.”
Preston Jones made four saves in goal for Wheatmore, while Caden Vlazny tallied two for the Cowboys.
Both teams will head into conference play next week. Southwest will open Metro 4A play Tuesday at home against Grimsley before visiting archrival Ragsdale on Thursday. The Warriors will travel to archrival Trinity on Monday to start PAC 1A/2A action before hosting Randleman on Thursday.
“We’ll get ready for Monday,” said Maness, who has led the girls program to the last two state finals (winning in 2022) and the boys program to 19 wins last season. “We’ll regroup tomorrow and see what happens next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.