HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford took a good early-season step in the right direction.
The Cowgirls controlled much of the game, scored early and often and defeated crosstown rival High Point Central 9-0 in nonconference soccer on a drizzly Tuesday night at Southwest.
“They played really well,” Southwest coach Corbin Waller said just as the evening’s heavier rain started. “We talked before the game about just trying to connect passes, slowing down and just cutting down on unforced errors. And they did all of those things really well.”
Kory Lloyd, a freshman, had four goals and one assist to lead the Cowgirls (2-2). Kaitlyn Wycoff, a senior, added two goals and one assist while senior Maddie Vaughn had one goal and two assists.
Peyton Flynn, a junior, and freshman Natalie Stern each had a goal while senior Kate Church and freshman Josie Tucker each had an assist as Southwest regrouped well after three challenging matches last week in the Triad Cup.
“We definitely saw what we need to work on,” said Waller, in his first season coaching the girls team, of his team’s outlook following the Triad Cup. “We saw how the conference might go a little bit this year. It was definitely a good picture of: Hey, this is the level some teams are going to be playing at. And this is the level we’re at. So, there’s some room to be made up there.”
The Cowgirls scored three times in the opening 12 minutes — on a pass in front to Vaughn in the fourth minute, on a run by Wycoff through the defense in the ninth minute and on a flurry in front that Flynn finished in the 12th minute.
Lloyd then scored the next three — heading in a corner kick in the 24th minute, booting in a corner kick in the 31st minute and taking a pass, stepping and firing in the 34th minute.
She then assisted Stern’s header off a corner in the 38th minute before running through the defense in the 40th minute to give Southwest an 8-0 lead into halftime. Wycoff dribbled in and scored from close range in the 44th minute.
That ended the match via the mercy rule.
The Cowgirls tallied all 27 shots of the match. But the Bison, who were without sophomore standout Ava Vaughan, weren’t without their moments — including Katie Harrison making 10 saves in goal.
The Bison, who got some strong play in the middle by Warner Vaughan, are next set to face Asheboro tonight at home. Southwest is scheduled to visit Oak Grove tonight before facing Central again Tuesday at Correll-Morris Field.
“Being the first year I’m in charge of things and that we just moved back up to 4A, I don’t really know what our expectations should be,” Waller said. “We would love to make the state playoffs. I don’t know yet beyond that — it’s just so, so early and we still have a ton of games.
“But, as always, I want the girls to enjoy the season. I want them to feel like they improved as players but also to enjoy being on a team and having the high school experience. They’re still improving every day. We’ve made practice a little more difficult than I think they were expecting, and they’ve responded really well.”
