Southwest Guilfod’s Ryan Salerno (22) leaps for the ball against Ragsdale’s Zachary Newman (6) during Thursday’s match at Southwest.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford was poised to run away with a big rivalry win in the first half. Ragsdale made it a lot tighter in the second half.

The Cowboys scored twice in the opening 20 minutes — including one goal six minutes in — but had to hang on late to beat the Tigers 2-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Southwest.

