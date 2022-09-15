HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford was poised to run away with a big rivalry win in the first half. Ragsdale made it a lot tighter in the second half.
The Cowboys scored twice in the opening 20 minutes — including one goal six minutes in — but had to hang on late to beat the Tigers 2-1 in Metro 4A Conference boys soccer Thursday at Southwest.
“Credit to Ragsdale for outmatching us in terms of their effort and intensity,” Southwest coach Corbin Waller said. “We have to play much, much better if we want to compete for any sort of accolades at the end of the year.
“Full credit to them for getting a goal and putting us under pressure. It’s very difficult to switch on in the middle of a game. It looked like we came out to start the second half expecting to cruise. And now suddenly we’ve got to go.”
Aidan Gujrati and Joey Hurley each scored for the Cowboys (7-4 overall, 3-0 conference), who have won their last five in a row following a bit of a slow start. Hurley also had an assist.
“It definitely was not our best, but we got the result,” said Ryan Salerno, a senior center back/forward. “We did what we needed to do to get it done.”
Southwest took the lead in the sixth minute when a ball in from the right side found Gujrati in the middle of the penalty area. The Cowboys extended their lead in the 17th minute when Hurley recovered a short goal kick and quickly scored.
“Our energy before the game in the locker room was good,” Salerno said. “We were just ready to come out. We knew we had to come out hard against them. They’re our rivals and we knew they’d come out hard. So we needed to come out harder.”
Southwest, which controlled much of the possession in the first half, cruised into halftime ahead 2-0 and were set to do more of the same early in the second. But Ragsdale (8-2, 0-2) caught a spark that quickly changed the momentum.
Roberto Ortiz recovered a turnover deep in Cowboys’ territory, then stepped and fired from the left side to pull the Tigers within 2-1 in the 47th minute. Suddenly Ragsdale had life and pushed for the equalizer into the final minutes.
“I didn’t know how we’d respond (after losing to Northwest Guilford),” Tigers coach Brien Braswell said. “But we responded well. We were a little timid. We gave that second goal away, and you can’t do that against a weak team much less a great team. We kept fighting and we turned it on in the second half.
“We started pressuring more and not playing back on our heels — playing afraid and attacking. I thought we had a deflection at the end. But, you know, we’ve got to build on the positives. We scored on them, which was good. And we only allowed two goals, one of which was totally our fault.
“But they’re a great team and we’ll try to build on this.”
Ragsdale created a number of chances near the goal — including a close call inside the final 15 seconds. But Southwest hung on for the hard-fought rivalry win.
David Merced and Jack Perko each made one save for the Cowboys, who outshot the Tigers 11-9 for the match — including 8-1 in the first half. Jairo Ledezma made six saves for Ragsdale.
Both teams continue conference play Tuesday. Southwest hosts powerhouse Northwest Guilford, ranked No. 22 in the state overall, while the Tigers welcome Western Guilford.
