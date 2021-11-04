HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford came through in the clutch.
The second-seeded Cowboys, locked in a tight, back-and-forth game into the final minutes, scored twice in the final 7 1/2 minutes to defeat 18th-seeded Butler 2-0 on Thursday at Southwest in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A boys soccer playoffs.
“This was the proudest I’ve been of them,” Southwest coach Corbin Waller said. “This was the longest we’ve gone in a game without scoring, and they’re easily one of the toughest opponents we’ve played. I just thought they showed a lot of character, a lot of determination to just stick to what we do well and be patient.”
Alex Camacho-Ramirez scored on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute and Joe Specht added a header in the 78th minute for the Cowboys (21-1-1), who will host seventh-seeded Myers Park in the third round Monday.
“It feels really great to move on,” Specht said. “It’s a big relief. … I felt like we knew we just needed one or two opportunities to put it in the back of the net. I don’t think we had a doubt that we’d score. We just needed time.”
Southwest — which had only once advanced past the second round in the last decade, according to records on MaxPreps — took advantage of a prime opportunity in the waning minutes of the match. Specht threaded a diagonal pass to Jack Perko, who was fouled just inside the top line of the penalty area.
Camacho-Ramirez then booted the kick into the lower left corner with 7:12 remaining in the match. He also had the go-ahead goal on a free kick in the team’s playoff opener Monday against Page.
“I’m the PK taker, so I just knew I was going to go,” he said. “Everything in my head went silent. I just zoned out in a good way, and I just banged it in.
“It was a good feeling because it was zero-zero and it was a really tough game. That just made us have more intensity, feel more comfortable.”
The moment was a big one to capitalize on, Waller said.
“It’s really awesome to see them handle pressure,” he said. “There’s a long, long wait between the foul and the actual penalty kick. And Alex kept his composure, kept his focus.
“And it’s awesome to see high school kids not buckle under pressure. It’s really cool because it shows maturity, a passion for their craft. We knew 100% he’d make it. He’s made every penalty kick he’s taken, and we’ve practiced them all week. He’s automatic from the spot.”
As the Bulldogs (13-7-1) — who beat Northwest Guilford in the opening round — pressed for the equalizer, the Cowboys drew a free kick near midfield. Trace Rogers sent a long kick upfield, the ball appeared to hit off the defender guarding Keaton Lane and lofted near the goal. Specht headed it in with 2:46 left.
“It felt great,” Specht said with a smile. “I was so happy.”
From there, the defense — anchored by goalkeeper Tyler Asbury, who made a sprawling save in a one-goal game with five minutes left — earned the shutout.
“Our defending is our strongest attribute — definitely,” Waller said. “Our back line is really strong. So, to see them prove that they deserve to be here and they are good enough to compete with the best teams in the state. It’s nice to see the guys in a high-pressure environment do what they do well.”
Next up will be Myers Park — which MaxPreps has ranked No. 3 in the state overall while Southwest is No. 25. So, the Cowboys will have a test against the largest school in the state.
“Charlotte teams are always strong,” Waller said. “So much competition down there — I know Myers Park’s schedule is tougher than ours. I know the coaches and myself, we’ll be watching film tomorrow through the weekend and we’ll do the best we can to prepare.”
