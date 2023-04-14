HIGH POINT – Reaching 400 career wins is usually a rarity separated by years if not decades.
But within the span of a few days Southwest Guilford’s Reid Holmes and Ragsdale’s Donnie Maness – friendly rivals at schools just a few miles apart – both reached the illustrious mark.
Holmes got win No. 400 on March 14 against Western Guilford, only becoming aware of it after the game. Southwest celebrated a week later with a surprise ceremony before its game against Northern Guilford.
“Next thing I knew I saw people trickling through the gate – former players, my older brother and his family, my mom. I was surprised,” Holmes said. “They made more of it than I did – and I’m certainly very appreciative. I was humbled by it. I’ve never tried to make it about me.”
“It’s about the kids,” Maness added. “What you do it for is the kids.”
Maness reached the mark just a few days later, on March 28 in a win against Grimsley. He knew in the days prior he was approaching the number and very nearly got it in the previous series against Southeast Guilford – ironically on the same night Holmes was honored.
“I got on the bus and someone said, ‘You know what they did at Southwest tonight – Reid just got his 400th win.’ And my first thought was, ‘Dadgumit, he got me again!’” he said with a laugh.
“But once I started thinking about it, it’s just such a cool thing that we both had this happen within a week or so apart. And I started thinking about how connected our lives are, how similar everything is.”
Holmes and Maness, both English teachers, have known each other for decades – Holmes went to Western Guilford while Maness went to Ragsdale. They were in the same grade and occasionally faced each other on the baseball field. Their families also knew each other, and their younger brothers sometimes played on the same teams.
Graduating in 1988, Maness played baseball at Barton and, looking to stay involved with the community he grew up in, returned to Ragsdale as a coach and eventually as a teacher. Holmes, who studied at UNC Charlotte, followed a similar path – coaching at Western Guilford before becoming a teacher and coach at Southwest.
They both coached multiple sports – Maness chipped in with football, while Holmes helped coach basketball and football. But it was on the baseball field that they thrived. Maness became head coach at Ragsdale in 1996 while Holmes, an assistant on the 1997 state championship team, became head coach at Southwest in 2000.
“I’m very fortunate – kind of right place, right time,” said Holmes, as both coaches highlighted the support they’ve received from their schools.
Building the program wasn’t easy, Maness said, and it took some time.
“It takes a while to put your own stamp on your program,” he said. “And it took us five frustrating years to get over a hump where we weren’t kind of mired in .500 baseball. It was a blur the first five or six years, but things got easier.”
Both have had plenty of on-field success – Holmes came to Southwest during a stretch when baseball, basketball and football were all having a particularly good run, and Maness led Ragsdale to the NCHSAA 3A state championship series in 2006. Each year, both teams are usually among the top teams in the area.
“Reflecting back I was thinking to myself: ‘Is it this easy?’” Holmes said. “We won a state championship, I helped Robert Kent with basketball and we made it to the regional finals. And then we made the football playoffs. You just never know.”
“It’s definitely not that easy,” Maness said with a laugh. “There’s no question about it. All the playoff losses when I thought we were good enough to go all the way. There have been several times I thought that, and then we lost in the state playoffs on some fluke. It’s just the opportunity, you have to have just everything go your way.”
Southwest and Ragsdale have always been rivals, especially since joining in the same conference in recent years. And the competitive advantage has tilted back and forth between the programs – with countless close, hard-fought games as the result.
But there has also always been a respect for what each other has accomplished.
“Ragsdale has set a standard baseball-wise and certainly we don’t want to fall behind that,” said Holmes, who is also Southwest’s assistant athletic director.
“It’s kind of like your neighbor’s yard is putting yours to shame,” Maness said.
“But I remember in 2006 going to the state championship and I was pulling for him,” Holmes said. “As much as we want to be better than them and as much as they do push us, there’s never been any animosity because I certainly want Donnie to be successful.
“I’ve always enjoyed playing guys I consider my friends, and I feel like we have a pretty good fraternity. Of course, the fraternity is getting younger and younger and you and I are the old guys,” Holmes added with a smile.
Maness and Holmes easily recalled many of their classic games over the years. Three times their teams have met in the state playoffs – twice as coaches in the mid-2000s (each team winning once) and once as players in the 1980s (Ragsdale winning that one).
There have been plenty of talented players who’ve donned the teams’ uniforms. But both coaches noted it’s always been about working hard, staying true to their principles and surrounding themselves with good, knowledgeable people.
And it never hurts to have great pitching.
“We’ve had some pretty good battles – as players and as coaches,” Maness said. “I still remember them.”
“The thing I remember,” Holmes said, “no matter the record, you can throw the record out when you play Ragsdale. There might’ve been one or two games, but when you play Ragsdale pretty much no matter the sport anything is going to happen because of the rivalry.”
“To be honest, I don’t like playing Reid,” Maness said with a smile. “He’s always good. It’d be nice if you could just relax, but you can’t ever relax over here.”
As significant as the wins and losses seem in the moment – and both coaches admitted they tend to think more about the ones that got away – they quickly fade in comparison to the relationships they’ve built over the decades.
“I love it when former players come back – that’s when I really feel it,” Maness said. “And when they bring their own kids, that’s really a cool feeling. Especially when they come back and our current kids are out there and you can say, ‘That dude right there’s one of the best pitchers who’s ever walked on this field.’ I take a lot of pride in that.”
“When it really comes down to it, life is about relationships,” Holmes said. “When those kids came back and I hadn’t seen some of them in a while, or when I get invited to former players’ weddings or when I get a Christmas card or a phone call or a text message, that means more to me than any win.”
Holmes and Maness both acknowledged the end of their coaching careers are approaching on the horizon. But, for the moment, they still talk about it in terms of years. And in the meantime there’s still plenty for their teams to play for – their teams renew their rivalry this upcoming week in a pair of key conference games.
And there’s still another milestone within reach as Sandy Gann, the longtime coach and AD at Northwest Guilford and dad of Southwest assistant John Gann, is believed to have Guilford County’s high mark with 422 wins.
“So we’re in a race again,” Maness said.
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael
