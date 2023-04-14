HPTSPTS-04-14-23 COACHES.jpg

Ragsdale coach Donnie Maness, left, and Southwest Guilford coach Reid Holmes have built their baseball programs into two of the best in the area – and both reached career win No. 400 within days of each other.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT – Reaching 400 career wins is usually a rarity separated by years if not decades.

But within the span of a few days Southwest Guilford’s Reid Holmes and Ragsdale’s Donnie Maness – friendly rivals at schools just a few miles apart – both reached the illustrious mark.

