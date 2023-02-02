HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s Derek Anderson has been selected as a coach for the West in this winter’s NCCA East-West All-Star football game.
Anderson, formerly the head coach at Andrews in the 2000s and now an assistant coach at Southwest the last half-dozen years, will be a member of the staff headed by Alexander Central’s Butch Carter.
He will be joined by South Point’s Adam Hodge, Hibriten’s Sam Mackey, Andrews’ Jam Phillips and Western Alamance’s Jeff Snuffer.
For the East, Pine Forest’s Bill Sochovka will be the head coach, while Lee County’s Steve Burdeau, D.H. Conley’s Nate Conner, Clinton’s Cory Johnson, Terry Sanford’s Jeff Morehead and Cleveland’s Scott Riley will be assistants.
This year marks a change in the East-West All-Star Games calendar. The usual schedule of basketball, soccer and football in July will continue for the 2022-23 school year. The 2023-24 school year will break football into December 2023 while basketball and soccer will remain in July 2024. These coaches are for the December 2023 game.
