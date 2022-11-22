HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s basketball teams didn’t show any opening night rust.
Both used defense and hot shooting in opening up big leads early on the way to lopsided home victories over High Point Central, the boys prevailing 73-30 and the girls cruising 76-6.
BOYS GAME
Southwest applied relentless pressure, hit shots and led 17-2 after four minutes. The Cowboys held a 25-7 lead after one period and didn’t stretch the margin in the second quarter until ending the period on a 16-0 run for a 46-13 halftime lead.
The Cowboys pushed the margin over 40 on a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the third quarter.
Henry Giant led Southwest with 15 points. Stevon Harrison and Martin Giant added 10, Taden Watkins nine and Corbin Wilson eight in a balanced attack.
Kamari Westray scored six in leading Central (0-2). Zak Price had five.
GIRLS GAME
Southwest scored on every possession until late into the second quarter, rolling up a 26-2 lead after one quarter and a 49-4 cushion at halftime.
The Cowgirls scored easy buckets off their fast break, repeatedly beating Central defense, and easily solved the Bison’s zone defense.
Ally Guglielmo led Southwest with 21 points before sitting out the fourth quarter. Sa’Mya McCullough had 20, Aerie Frazier 15 and Taylor Watford 13.
Eleanor Ilderton, Briana Berry and Gabby Soto-V had a bucket each for Central (0-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.