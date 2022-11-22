HPTSPTS-11-23-22 CENTRAL BASKETBALL.jpg

Southwest Guilford’s Ally Guglielmo goes up for a basket and is fouled by High Point Central’s Imani Harris, right, during Tuesday’s game at Southwest.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford’s basketball teams didn’t show any opening night rust.

Both used defense and hot shooting in opening up big leads early on the way to lopsided home victories over High Point Central, the boys prevailing 73-30 and the girls cruising 76-6.

